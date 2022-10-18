"Cars go by my house with those custom tailpipes that could fit a small child and sound like a jet landing. I figure it's attention they're looking for so I turn and look at them as they go by. The drivers stare back with faces so grumpy they look like they're sucking on a lemon. What do they want if they don't want us all to stop and stare?"
"I wish Marjorie Taylor Greene had talked about the Jewish space lasers and how Bill Gates would track the bathroom habits of those who took the vaccine. To all her fans who are going to say that she never talks about either of those subjects, Google them and hear her for yourself."
"I have a very firm grasp of metaphorical language, thank you. Yours made zero sense. And as for having a sense of humor, several of you seem mighty worked up over someone pointing out that you can’t question the intelligence of others by using mixed metaphors that don’t actually make your point. Also, I’m not a liberal. I just like words to make sense."
"I don't know when the stick weed bloomed, but it frosted in Cisco last night (Oct. 18), the earliest I can remember."
"A pattern is beginning to emerge with Democratic governors in blue states. In spite of the fact that they treated their citizens like crumbs on the floor during COVID, causing many residents to flee to red states, most if not all of them are probably going to get reelected. There's got to be something going on in that voter booth or the people in the voter booth are incredibly stupid. And when they get more of the same after they reelect them, I'm not going to feel one bit sorry for them. They will have brought it on themselves."
"I've got a red and black cotton rug on my front porch and I beat it more than once every 15 years."
"Is it just me or what? Does it sound like when this younger generation talks they have a mouth full of mush and you can't understand them? The same way with the new hires on the local news. They're talking so fast you can't hear them."
"Biden needs to send a message to the president of China that the world is not impressed with his tough talk. Moreover, if Trump were still president he wouldn't be saying stupid things like that in the first place."
"Herschel is not perfect, but I think he wants to get America back on the right track. All you need to know about Warnock is he has voted 96% of the time with Biden. I can mention higher prices on groceries, gas and almost anything you can name."
"We conservatives could care less about these bogus findings from the Jan. 6 committee."
"I have lived at the end of Riverbend Road since 1970. This is the first time that somebody has hit my mailbox and paper box and knocked them over. They hit my sister's nice, new box, knocked it to the ground and tore the lid off. This creep didn't even have the guts to come and tell me. I do hope you have some dents in your vehicle."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.