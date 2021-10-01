Today's Forum for Oct. 2/3

"The Dalton High School class of 1961 is also having Homecoming the weekend of Oct. 8. I hope all of our classmates will be able to come to some of our activities."
"To the person who likes that Marjorie Taylor Greene is shaking things up in Washington. Are you referring to her doing things that were so egregious that she was stripped of all of her committee assignments? Explain how that benefits you, me or anyone else in her district."
"This is to the one that said Biden has done more for this country in eight months than Trump did in four years. I'd like for him to explain other than putting the United States deeper in debt, what he has done besides that."
"Shaquille O'Neal is such a fine man. He's a big teddy bear with a big heart. He's a care bear. I've always liked Shaq and now he's proven he's just a fine man and we need more men in this country like him."
"When mandatory seat belt laws came in 35 years ago, I was living in Tennessee. I told people at the time, I said, 'Mark my word, this is the first step of many of the government taking control of our lives.' Now they're trying to tell us what kind of shot we have to take in order to keep our job. What's next? Will we all have to take human growth hormone and dye our hair red? Who knows? You can never tell."
"One does not have to be an expert on foreign policy to understand we have gross incompetence at the wheel."
"Could anyone please tell me where in the Bible or the Quran it says don't take a vaccine? What page is that on? I'd like to read it."
"This is to the person who said if you don't work, you don't eat. What about the elderly people that have worked all of their lives and now they are incapable of working? They don't need any help?"
"I wonder if all of these blue state governors have a plan B for how they're going to replace all of these workers they're firing for not taking the COVID shots. I guess when we see college students and housewives driving police cars, fire trucks and ambulances I'll have the answer to my question, won't I?"
"Hey, Biden lovers, are you watching the generals testify on Capitol Hill?"
"Bad news for the poor folks: My favorite dollar store is going up in prices in order to survive."
"Every time I see these Taliban terrorists wearing our military uniforms and toting our military equipment, I just burn up inside. I'm so disgusted with Biden."
"To the young lady with long brown hair that assisted me with a purchase at the Shugart Road Walmart, you are such a wonderful, kind person. The world needs so many more people like you and so fewer of the kind of people we have."
"I'd like to say thank you to all of the people that work at Lowe's. I had to remodel my bathroom and they helped me all the way through it by getting me the parts that I needed. Thank you again, Lowe's."
