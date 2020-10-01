Today's Forum for Oct. 2

"I'm sure a lot of people remember the chenille bedspreads along Highway 41 between the Connector 3 and Carbondale exits. Just saying, looks like the south end of Whitfield County needs a peacock feather, too. We really don't expect much more. The south end has tried before, yet it seems Rocky Face must have some county employees living there! We got a new school, and our taxes reflect it. There are so many carpet businesses as well as chemical companies on the south end. It sure would be nice to see the south end get everything that the rest of Whitfield has to offer. Sure looks like the south end of the county is going south!"
"Most people who would see those lovely peacock feathers neither know nor care about what they represent since they don't teach history in school anymore."
"Improve the form and function of Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face but leave the peacocks to NBC."
"Can you answer a question, please? During the Georgia/Arkansas game Saturday, Kirby Smart didn’t wear a mask. Thought that was mandatory."
Editor's note: According to the SEC Medical Guidance Task Force requirements for COVID-19 management for football: "All coaches, staff and non-competing student-athletes are required to wear a face mask/neck gaiter on the sideline. Physical distancing should be employed to the extent possible. At this time, face shields are not a suitable replacement for a face mask/neck gaiters for non-competing student-athletes, coaches and other staff on the sidelines."
"I think Jamie Newman was a spy sent down here by the ACC to mess up our quarterback situation. We had to bring out the fourth-string guy to get it done."
"Jamie Jones, I love you but the Forrest Gump look is a bit much. Run, Jamie, run!"
"I understand the importance of a solid downtown business district to any community. But your headline stating that downtown Dalton 'has outsized economic impact' underwhelms based on the data in your article. With downtown bars and restaurants contributing a mere 7.6% of the total sales tax revenue from all city bars and restaurants, I am still seeking the 'outsized economic impact.' Total downtown businesses — numbering over 200 — provide less than $200,000 sales tax revenue."
"The Biden family raked in millions when he was vice president, now they're coming back for the billions if he can be president."
"Tuesday night’s embarrassing debacle should have removed any doubt about the fitness of Trump to be in the White House. Is this loud, rude, raving maniac the person you want making decisions for you and having his finger on the nuclear button?"
"Chris Wallace wasn’t the man for that job."
"In a country of 331 million people, these are the best two we've got?"
"Trump and Fox News spend an inordinate amount of time attacking actual journalists, which is right out of the authoritarians’ playbook."
"How can you expect the left-wing news media to tell you if Trump trampled on the Constitution when they don't even know what it is?"
