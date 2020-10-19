Today's Forum for Oct. 20

"To the person who will no longer be a patient of Dr. Richmond because of his political views: How ridiculous. If that’s how you live your life then you must have a hard time buying groceries, eating out, shopping for clothes. I mean, there are an awful lot of people you need to research to make sure you deal only with your kind of people. Do you intend to interview your new doctor and every member of his/her staff to ensure a proper level of political lockstep? Personally, I tend to judge my doctors by their impact on my health, but you do you."
"Refusing to help distribute lies about Hunter Biden on the eve of an election isn't censorship. It's good citizenship."
"At least the Democrats have a platform. The GOP's platform is just 'whatever Trump wants.' They have sacrificed every principle in the pursuit of power."
"Should Whitfield County enact a 10-year plan to increase from two to three firefighters at every station? Based on the article, Chief O'Brien provided one recent example to the commissioners where that would have been helpful, but would it have affected the outcome? No commissioner asked. Where is the multi-year data supporting the need to increase the number of firefighters based on the number and type of fires fought per year? No commissioner asked. We're talking 57 additional employees. In God we trust. All others bring data."
"All I can say about Polman's column referring to the demagoguery and psychopathology on the NBC 'Town Hall' is that his usage of adjectives and writing style is amazing. However, President Trump was often goaded by Savannah Guthrie. He himself sarcastically called it a 'pleasurable evening.' Biden was given softball questions that could easily be answered with 'sanity and decency,' as Polman describes it."
"Georgians aren't standing in line for 12 hours to vote because they're happy."
"How can someone look you in the eye and say 'we are rounding the corner, the virus will go away soon, don’t worry about it' and at the same time the number of cases and deaths are rising rapidly. Sixty-three families in Whitfield County and 216,000 families in the U.S. have lost loved ones to this horrible disease and the danger is still serious. Our president has failed us miserably."
"Thank you for The Town Crier two-part column on Gen. Johnston! Laminate them and install next to the statue?"
"What Putin said about Biden is for Trump's benefit."
"I would like to thank all of the men from Dalton Utilities who repaired our water out here on Tilton Road that was out for about 12-13 hours recently. We appreciate them a whole lot."
"To anyone interested, free black walnuts straight off the tree. Call (706) 259-5676."
"The other day I tripped and fell down at the Food Lion shopping center parking lot and a really nice man and woman helped me. Not only helped me up, they showed real concern. I'm 89 years old and I really appreciated that. I thanked them, but I wanted to thank them again."
