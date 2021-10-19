Today's Forum for Oct. 20

"Great to hear Cedric Haynes is back in the area. I got to work with him for many years at Carmike Cinemas in Dalton. He was one of the kindest, most gregarious people I've met. Welcome back!"
"The person who is pleased regarding 401(k) growth under Biden vs. Trump might consider that the Federal Reserve's essentially zero interest rate policy is a key reason."
"Regarding the Forum comment that there were no U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan last week and sometimes you have to cut your losses and leave. For the 18 months prior to the disastrous pullout there had not been a single U.S. military death in Afghanistan. We were providing air support, intel and training. Today, much of the country is hungry. Taliban 2.0 looks an awful lot like Taliban 1.0."
"This president is going to drive us all crazy."
"Why do people, knowingly, buy houses in restricted subdivisions, then proceed to violate the restrictions, and get angry when the restrictions are enforced?"
"All these overpaid CEOs and administrators of hospitals and schools ordering people around like they're schoolchildren because they think they should get a vaccine, I hope you feel really big."
"After living through the past nine months of the Biden/Harris administration, I realize it's finally happened. The lunatics truly are running the asylum."
"I think many of Biden's supporters don't realize the situation that we are in."
"Buddy at Mack Gaston makes the best chicken salad in Dalton."
"I could hardly believe the comment in the Forum saying the president doesn't have any control over gas prices. Why did they start going up after Biden was elected?"
"The comment in Friday's Forum about the turtles carrying the mail, that was funny. That made my day."
"I am not in favor of giving state workers a $1,000 bonus or county workers a $1,000 bonus. That's the career they chose. They knew the hazards it could have and it's not right to give them taxpayer money. They get enough perks as it is."
"How does Jen Psaki keep a straight face when she's telling these lies for Biden?"
"Next month McDonald's is going to start testing a new burger called the McPlant. Yeah, I really want to try that."
"'Pay your fair share' means to change the tax laws to make it so."
"The country is in the midst of the worst supply chain problems since World War II and the transportation secretary is at home for two months on paternity leave. Where does Biden find these people? Or I think it's more, where do they find him?"
"Kudos to you Cecile for this wonderful letter to the editor about feminism. Thank you very, very much."
"Unfortunately, Herbert Hoover will continue to be the worst president. Since they are no longer teaching history in the schools, president 46 will remain unnoticed."
"Does anyone in Forum Land really believe that Biden does not look at the polls? I don't believe that he doesn't look at them."
