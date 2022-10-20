“There are so many ugly things said during elections I have to wash my hands after reading about it.”
“Have most of you noticed that the Joe Biden and Democratic Party promotion of ‘monkeypox’ went away in a flash? That’s because of the big pushback by the American people saying ‘We’re not going through that again.’ The Democrats are also constant promoters of the sky is falling.”
“It’s real easy to brag about how great the state of Georgia is doing financially after the federal government sent us $8 billion.”
“The president does not have a dial on his desk that sets the price of gas or inflation. I don’t understand why anyone thinks he does, besides a desire to turn complicated geopolitical issues into a simple yes or no answer.”
“Do people think that Joe Biden and members of Congress get together and decide to raise the cost of groceries? These people also have lots of friends and relatives who would have to pay these higher prices. and I don’t think they would do that. Besides, it’s not just here in the United States, it’s almost everywhere. and Biden is our president only.”
“Election is in three weeks. While I know how most in the 14th District will vote, I do implore those who read the Forum to consider the following when they are in the booth: Is the immediate and relatively short-term financial pain we are all feeling at this moment in history worth voting for candidates who are openly in favor of destroying the rights of citizens just because they were born a certain gender for generations to come? Do you care enough about your right to vote in local, state and federal elections to not vote for candidates who would rather overturn that right if they don’t like the result? Do you support a foreign country’s right to exist? Or is the extra $20 it costs to fill up your car here in America not worth the freedoms of people you’ll never meet? This election seems to be less a referendum on ‘we’ the people and more on ‘I’ the person. ‘I’ pay more for this and ‘I’ don’t like it. ‘I’ don’t know where Ukraine even is. ‘I’ am a man, so who cares about abortion?”
“Let’s put everyone being sworn in to political office under oath for the entire time they’re in office.”
“You talk about poor service from the USPS. I had a package delivered Sunday by USPS and it was not on my back door as it sometimes is. It was not on my front porch as it sometimes is. No, it was in my yard halfway between my house and the street. That’s service?”
“In the cartoon in Tuesday’s paper I believe the donkey and the elephant got their signs switched.”
“What gives Joe Biden the right to take millions of taxpayer dollars to pay these loans off for these students?”
“In a recent interview, Nancy Pelosi denied that inflation is a primary concern of voters. Really? If I lived in a multimillion-dollar house with $10,000 refrigerators I would probably think likewise. She’s like most Democratic politicians, they don’t live in the real world.”
