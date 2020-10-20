Today's Forum for Oct. 21

"When replenishing the bags of soup for my family, is it more economical to buy tomato, chicken noodle or vegetable beef?"
"The only platform the Democrats have is Trump hate. That’s all they’ve talked about for the last four years."
"It is so disheartening that the average Democrat ignores all proven facts that disagree with his already formed opinions, which he says, erroneously, are facts."
"It is gratifying to know there are clear-thinking, articulate people in our community like Dr. Richmond and David Bean who shine a light into the dark place that is Donald Trump."
"I had a nice dream the other night. The Green Spot was open and filled with lots of happy people. Miss you, Larry. I miss the good old days."
"Please stop painting murals on the beautiful downtown old brick walls! These bricks have been there unadorned for years and now many are covered with painted murals. The paint will begin peeling and chipping in a very few years. The buildings were beautiful. Please stop destroying our beautiful mountain town."
"Many thanks to Kyle Wingfield for interpreting the legalese gobbledygook about the amendments and resolution. It appears that whoever writes these does not want the public to understand their true meaning and perhaps sway their vote."
"Private businesses and corporations stopped their generous pension plans years ago as they were no longer sustainable. Traditional 401(k)-type solutions were offered."
"It is not the job of social media to be a good citizen. They throw out all kinds of worthless junk. Why should Hunter Biden be untouchable?""
"I called the number for Congress and left messages for Perdue and Loeffler about a situation that concerns a lot of seniors and I didn't get a call back from their office, I didn't expect them to call. So why would I want to vote for them people?"
'"I hope Whitfield County uses some of this money, instead of just wasting it on something, to pave some of these roads in this county that need paving. I've been driving on one for about 14 years now, hasn't been paved in 14 years. That is ridiculous."
"Donald Trump and his family worked hard and were rich before he became president. He was rich before he got into politics. The difference between him and Joe Biden is Joe Biden got rich after he got into politics."
"Everybody needs to be praying for a vaccine for this coronavirus."
