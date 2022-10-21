“All these people who keep calling Democrats Nazis, they must’ve flunked high school history. The Nazis hated everybody who didn’t look, act or think like them or in a way they approved. Look at what the Republican Party has become. Unlike their cowardly ancestors, mine fought the Nazis.”
“I might be in favor of national healthcare if it required all Democrats to get their heads examined.”
“To the Riverbend Road resident whose mailbox was recently knocked down, my story about knocking down mailboxes concerns the time I knocked down a person’s mailbox with my vehicle. I picked up the box, took it to their door, knocked on their door and said ‘I’ve knocked down your mailbox but I believe it can be repaired.’ The homeowner told me ‘Repaired? I want a new mailbox.’ So I went and paid them $250. A few days later I came by and I saw that they had just repaired the old mailbox. I guess they kept the balance of the $250. These people were supposedly good Christian people.”
“I’ve been reading comments about the shoddy service of the post office. For as long as I can remember, the post office has taken large packages that won’t fit in my mailbox to my front door. Now, the mail carriers are leaving the large packages on top of my mailbox or beside my mailbox where they can easily be stolen or damaged by the elements. That’s government for you, folks.”
“I don’t care if I have to pull the lever, fill in the blank with a Sharpie, touch the screen, punch the card, I’m going to the polls if I have to crawl there on my hands and knees. I’m going to vote Republican.”
“Dick Polman’s column Wednesday about Trump lying, how would he know? He doesn’t know the truth himself.”
“I accidentally tuned into CNN on a recent evening and all they were talking about was Jan. 6. Well, guess what? Inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are high, people cannot even afford to pay their rent anymore. Give it a rest.”
“I realize that the Forum is more or less a wasteland for grievances. But I am taken aback by the fact that someone felt so compelled by the ‘bogus findings’ that ‘we conservatives’ could ‘care less about’ that they called it into the Forum to tell the rest of us about it. 1. It tells me you actually do care enough that you’d take the time to tell the Forum how much you don’t care. 2. Tells me you get your information from a very, very filtered source, or you’re simply not paying attention at all. 3. You aren’t really that conservative. Wasn’t that long ago, conservatism stood for the Constitution, right from wrong, morality and conviction. If you’re OK with one branch of the government being overrun while the president, who swore an oath to protect the Constitution and the government it represents, sits back and watches for three hours doing nothing to help, then I’m not sure ‘conservative’ is the adjective you need to be using to describe yourself.”
“Somebody has been living under a rock to be blaming all of the problems we are having now on Trump.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.