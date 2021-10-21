Today's Forum for Oct. 22

"California recently passed pro-union laws that outlawed most independent contractors, which includes most of the state’s truckers. President Biden’s order to keep the Los Angeles ports working 24/7 doesn’t mean much without truckers."
"True or false? The $3.5 trillion spending bill will 'cost nothing.' The evacuation of Afghanistan was an 'extraordinary success.' Both are true as per President Biden. We've also been assured the southern border is 'closed.' Well, technically it has been, but our own eyes tell us the truth."
"Gas prices have gyrated wildly my entire life. Judging by the Forum, Bill Clinton was the best president ever because gas was 90 cents a gallon."
"I know that much of Trump’s base will never believe that he is using them for his own gain, but do you think that those in Washington have consciously allowed Trump to make decisions that are undermining democracy? The GOP has defined democracy for the masses in terms of masks, mask mandates, taking a knee, etc., to distract them from the real danger threatening America."
"The issue with the existing Dalton post office is the parking lot is too small and antiquated. Why don't they move it to the old jail across from the First Baptist Church and the fire hall? It's a so much bigger building, it's a so much bigger parking lot and there's two different street sides."
"I think many of Biden's detractors exist in a media ecosystem so far detached from reality that they can't touch it with a long pole."
"The question isn't why the secretary of transportation is on paternity leave. He has a new baby, that's what a good dad should do. It's why we all don't have access to paid paternity leave."
"No vaccine mandate. The people that are not vaccinated are the ones coming down with COVID and filling up the emergency rooms. Just charge them $75-$100 a week more for their health insurance and let them make their choice. It's a free country. If you want to pay more for your health insurance, then don't get vaccinated. If you don't, then get vaccinated. No mandate."
"Great to see vaccine mandates taking effect and the number of critically ill in our hospitals shrinking. Hopefully, the dedicated medical staff gets to take some well-deserved time off."
"You liberals just can't get over President Trump. Well, guess what? He's going to run and win again. What are you going to do then?"
"America used to be a country that worked together to solve problems. Now we're a country of people who work against each other to create problems. It's yet another sign of a society in decline."
"I read in the newspaper about the pathetically low early voting numbers. Come on, people! Get out and vote. So many people love to complain about the city and the county, but when it comes to doing something about it and voting, they don't bother to do it."
