Today's Forum for Oct. 23/24

"My roots are deep in this community of Whitfield, Murray and Gilmer and I would dearly love for it to understand the lynching history that is part of it. Some of my family was in the area pre-removal of its first native citizens and some of my family was in gray uniform in the Civil War. This community did a very good job of researching and presenting the military events that took place locally preceding the Battle of Atlanta. It would be amazing to see the same effort made to understand the post-war events in this area. Perhaps a series of town hall, moderated events where little-known facts are presented along with major events that took place that most people are familiar with would help the community to more completely understand its past, warts and all."
"Remember when you could write letters to politicians and you actually got a written response? Now, if it's more trouble than an email or a text message they're not going to do it. And that pretty much goes for everybody else, too."
"So much concern about critical race theory. I didn't realize we had so many legal historians here in Dalton. Did Dalton State add a new college?"
"Have you figured out what Biden is trying to transform America into yet?"
"I'm well aware that Chattanooga has been a crime-ridden town for so long, which makes it all the more odd that so many people in Dalton want to be up there all the time. They even go up there to eat out and go to the doctor. I bet you thought they wouldn't stay overnight. I know they wouldn't stay there overnight if they knew what went on there after 6 p.m."
"If the media would quit covering all this cancel culture junk, most of it would disappear. They do it because they're getting attention. Why people in journalism can't figure this out, I don't know. It's not rocket science."
"Is anyone else as sick and tired about hearing about these insurance companies and Medicare as I am?"
"Your 401(k) may be doing well under Biden, but Marjorie Taylor Greene's war chest is doing much, much, much better under Biden."
"To the Forum caller about voting on Nov. 2, I vote in every election every chance I get. The problem is that I live in Murray County and there's nothing to vote for on Nov. 2."
"The powers that be want us to be morons. They want our attention span to be about eight seconds. If we became deliberate, thoughtful and able to think for ourselves we might be able to see through the nonsense they are feeding us on a daily basis through the structures of man."
"I had a man from OptiLink come to my home and work on my TV. My cat was laying here in the living room where my TV was out. One of her toy mouses was there and it made a squeak. This OptiLink man, he jumped like four feet back and said, 'Is that a real rat?' I said, 'Well yes sir, what do you think my cat would be playing with?' Haha. It wasn't a real rat but I got so tickled at him. I thought it was so funny. He was very nice and I appreciate him getting my TV fixed."
