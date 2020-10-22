Today's Forum for Oct. 23

"I would like to make a comment about two of the Dalton Utilities workers, Dave Whittle and Mike Riley. I live at Whitfield Place and Dave came out and fixed my phones Friday. He even hooked up my emergency alert system for me. Then I called the other day and talked with Mike and they were going to come out and fix my phone but he told me how to connect it and I did it myself after we talked. I talked to him the next morning and told him it was fixed and they didn't have to come out, and he was so sweet and nice and polite. I appreciate that so much. You don't see much of that in this world, especially around senior citizen people. He and David both were very, very nice to me, sweet and polite. And if I had been there with them I would have given them both a hug."
"To those of you that have drank the Kool-Aid and believe that the Hunter Biden story is all lies, on what facts do you base that conclusion? The media should spend more time to get to the truth rather than dismissing the story because it is Biden. If this story is true, do even the Democrats want Biden no matter what?"
"If you want to stop pensions for public officials, you have to do it with those who are new hires. You can’t promise someone a pension, allow them to work for 20 years with the expectation of receiving that pension, and then just take it away. That’s wrong no matter how you look at it. And yes, private businesses have mostly done away with pensions, but most private businesses also don’t require employees to put themselves at risk of death every single day as is the case with policemen, firefighters, etc."
"Getting rid of pensions in favor of 401(k)s is the biggest mistake we ever made. Good luck retiring in a down market!"
"Why does almost every article that’s in the 'In Other News' section seem to be anti-Trump? Seems to me like the Daily Citizen-News has quite a few Trump supporters. Balanced reporting, please!"
"After getting ready to elect a QAnon U.S. representative and now holding a six-hour-long monster-truck Trump parade, complete with Confederate battle flags, good luck attracting those elusive young progressives to Dalton."
"What was the objective of the Trump parade? Besides unnecessarily clogging traffic and wasting fuel, what did it accomplish? Did it convince a single person who wasn’t already voting for Trump to vote for Trump?"
"With 5,118 confirmed cases and 63 deaths from COVID-19 in Whitfield County, for the most part due to the incompetence of Donald Trump, a rational response would be a public protest, not a joyous parade of adoring fans."
"When Dalton had its social justice marches this past spring and summer, Trump supporters assailed the protesters with accusations of being brought in from out of town. They asked why these people were out protesting and not working. Well, I ask the same questions of those participating in the Trump parade on Tuesday."
"Dalton's Trump parade proved two things: Trump supporters are really good at driving in circles and relentlessly blowing their horns."
"I’m voting for a man of character, not for a man who is a character. I’m voting for Joe Biden!"
"The murals downtown are beautiful, and if anything we need more of them!"
