Today's Forum for Oct. 24-25

"When you’re a Democrat and all else fails, smile."
"OK, I just got my property tax bill and it is $1,200. Of that $1,200, $900 goes to the schools. Yet you think it is the commissioners that are overtaxing you. Wake up and go figure that out. It is time our school board be held more accountable."
"Politics aside, it is extremely inconsiderate to purposefully hang flags, or have any sort of overflow (trees or anything) from your property, onto the sidewalk where people walk."
"To the comment about a QAnon U.S. representative, six-hour-long monster truck parade, then good luck attracting those elusive young progressives to Dalton. Great, the plan worked. We want them and their progressive ideas to stay away. Perfect execution of the plan!"
"People want to blame President Trump for not controlling the pandemic. I say put the blame where it belongs — on the ones that refuse to wear a mask and social distance."
Editor's note: Donald Trump is one of those who refuses to wear a mask and social distance.
"I'm glad someone else agrees with me about how the Democrats have been putting down Trump since he was elected president. Whoever put that comment in there, thank you, because that's exactly what they've done: belittled him from the very beginning. I don't think it's anything in the world except jealousy. That's all it is."
"After watching the debate Thursday night, how come the only people who really know how to run this country are those having breakfast at the Sumpthin Southern Kitchen?"
"John Stossel writes a whole column touting how wonderful and wise political betting markets are and then ends it by saying he doesn’t like what they’re predicting for November so he hopes they’re wrong."
"In order to maintain my First and Second Amendment rights and free enterprise and the blessings of liberty, yes, I will gladly stand in line 10 hours and more to vote."
"In the Forum, someone said Trump was rich before he got into politics. Well, how did he do that? Was it by cheating people? Biden was a poor senator. He only got wealthy in writing books. Jill Biden wrote a book, too."
"The left-wing media wants you to be an uninformed voter by not giving you the full information."
"For those of you still holding out that Trump has done some kind of wrong and you can't vote for him, don't you know that after four years of strong scrutiny and investigation, if that was the case it would come out."
"Joe Biden is such a weak presidential candidate that he has to get former President Obama to campaign for him."
"I would like to encourage people to get out and vote early. I was there recently and there was absolutely no line, so go vote."
"If Bruce Springsteen wants to move to Australia, that's fine with me. And he can take the rest of the Hollywood establishment with him. We'd be better off without them."
"To make the Supreme Court a political entity overrides the original use of it to begin with."
"Question regarding the city employees' pension fund that the City Council wants to change to save a lot of money. My question is what do they want to use that money for? Wouldn't a better investment be in people and those that have dedicated their lives so many years working on behalf of the city and the community?"
"Congrats to Huntsville, Alabama, for removing their Confederate statue from their downtown and moving it to their Confederate cemetery. Don’t be the last city, Dalton."
