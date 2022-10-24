“Taking into consideration the number of times the Whitfield County Courthouse has been updated and remodeled and the cost of those renovations, couldn’t the planners have come up with a better entrance? It is extremely difficult for the elderly, disabled and physically unfit to get in and out. and the terrible parking situation makes it even worse.”
“Trump lured Herschel Walker away from the Bulldogs after his junior year to play for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL for $5 million, which at the time made him the highest paid football player ever, and now you know why he is dedicated to his old friend. Please don’t vote for Walker because he was the top ‘Dawg’ once.”
“If you believe that Mar-a-Lago raid was a political stunt you also probably believe that Trump won in 2020, Herschel Walker is a real law enforcement officer, Jewish space lasers are real and Fox is a legitimate news agency. So, I’m going to take a wild guess and say that you’re a Republican. This is truly the dumbing down of America.”
“If you think the Jan. 6 investigation is fake then I seriously doubt you have watched one hearing or you would know that almost all of the testimony came from Trump’s own campaign people, his staff inside the White House, people Trump associated with and even his own family and attorney general. In other words, testimony about Trump’s planning and implementing an attempted coup is coming directly from Republicans in his camp. Geez.”
“It’s too bad that our Congress is not somewhat similar to England’s Houses of Parliament which allows that country to correct the situation that now exists in the White House with Joe Biden. In England if it’s obvious that you are incompetent or incapable they will remove you from office.”
“You said most Democratic politicians don’t live in the real world. Are you suggesting that Republican politicians are hard-working, blue-collar people that have to budget at the grocery store and finance their cars for six years? Politicians are all the same: wealthy and privileged. Look at your boy Trump. He actually proudly stated that he started his empire with only a million dollar startup from his father. Only a million. He hasn’t a clue. It’s fine if you like the Republicans, but don’t delude yourself into thinking they are regular, everyday Americans.”
“Monkeypox ‘went away’ because the Democrats are in charge and know how to solve problems.”
“If Marjorie Taylor Greene had nothing to do with the attack on the Capitol, why did she ask her boss to grant her immunity from prosecution? I think it will be interesting to read your responses.”
“So we are all supposed to conveniently forget about an attempt to overturn an election just because we have inflation and high gas prices? Guess what, some of us can actually think about multiple things at once. We are called Independents. and we don’t watch Fox or CNN. We don’t need someone to tell us how to interpret world events. and a lot of us used to be Republicans before the party became an unrecognizable dumpster fire.”
“Finally. A column by Tim Scott that focuses on a critical academic metric and provides data. The majority of our third-graders cannot read on grade level and this has been the case for many years. It’s about time the administrators in the Dalton school system owned up to this unacceptable substandard performance and have a plan to address it. Yes, our poverty level is high, etc., but how many more years were they willing to continue supporting a failing reading methodology vs. deciding a different strategy was required? I have the same question for the Dalton school board.”
