Today's Forum for Oct. 26

"Hey, Republicans, don't forget to not vote in 2022 or 2024! You've gotta stand up to the election fraud!"
"Most, and I repeat most, of Ina Fay’s letters to the editor I have agreed with but not today’s (Oct. 22) in regards to COVID. You’re way off on this one!"
"Why is it acceptable for a pass receiver to take a knee after the touchdown but unacceptable for other players to take a knee in prayer for the American value of 'liberty and justice for all'? Melanin-deprived oldie wants to know."
"The stories Mark Millican wrote about the soldiers killed in Vietnam are so good on so many levels. The stories are cathartic for a event with no end, yet. There were 58,220 U.S. personnel killed in roughly 10 years. I and others would like to have Mark's stories published together in a book."
"Was wondering why it is so hard to get Grinch socks with President 46's image on them as the Grinch. Guess they're on the cargo ships waiting to be unloaded."
"Perhaps early voters numbers would improve if we had a choice instead of an echo."
"Chattanooga can't build housing fast enough to accommodate all the people who want to move there. You get the impression some of these commenters visited once in 1989, saw some graffiti and homeless people, and swore off the city forever."
"California passed labor laws to prevent employers from treating full-time employees as contractors in order to avoid providing benefits. If that's 'pro-union' to you, clearly your goal in life is a return to feudalism."
"You're not having trouble hiring workers. You're having trouble finding exploitable cogs in the machine you can treat with contempt and fire at will."
