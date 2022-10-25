“In a recent Forum someone said are Greene and Walker the best the GOP had to vote for. Surely they were kidding because if Biden was the best they had to vote for as Democrats it is beyond depressing!”
“Your recent headline touts the reduction in Dalton school property tax rate. While any reduction is better than none, this tiny reduction is basically a rounding error.”
“Dalton Public Schools got over $20 million from the federal government due to COVID. So, they’ve told us they boosted staffing levels including at the administrative level. Recall their public notification that $3.7 million of the additional expenses accrued during COVID would need to be absorbed into the general fund. Sure would like to see a detailed accounting of these expenses.”
“I plan to early vote this coming week. Before I touch that button on the screen, I’m wondering that by March of next year will I have buyer’s remorse? But by then we will be stuck with the politicians for another two years and hopeful that we can replace them again in the next cycle if our democracy allows for that change to take place. Just wondering!”
“Restaurant owners in downtown Dalton should have enough sense to know that political signs on your gates, doors and windows are a huge turnoff to your customers. We will spend our money elsewhere.”
“Every time we go to get groceries they are higher than the previous week. Two steaks were $47.22 at Food City. I don’t see how large families get by. We didn’t purchase them! With sickness in some families and prescriptions are very high it’s so sad that some people are having to choose between groceries or medical help. In my family we are fighting cancer, diabetes, AFIB and Parkinson’s. It’s not easy. The doctors prescribe meds that there are not a generic drug for. The last newer drug prescribed was $1,800 per month. When one has several things going on and several prescriptions over $1,000 per month for just one it sure does hurt the families that are already hurting. God help us all.”
“I am a Republican who wishes Donald Trump would shut up and go away!”
“When Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected she won the lottery. It has enabled her to conduct a nonstop, nationwide promotional tour — not to promote the 14th Congressional District, but to promote Marjorie Taylor Greene. She has raked in millions of dollars by disseminating misinformation, conspiracy theories and peddling merchandise to the fringe of the Republican Party.”
“When will these school shootings end? Something must be done.”
“Shame on the person who hit a dog in front of Dollar General Monday late afternoon who was driving a silver Explorer. The dog shouldn’t have been running loose and it wasn’t your fault but you should of had the decency to stop.”
“A Republican win on anything in the next few years will be catastrophic for our country. History will remember the Trump era as one of the most detrimental leaderships to ever exist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.