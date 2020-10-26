Today's Forum for Oct. 27

"As the citizens of red states continue to follow Trump's scholarly medical advice, their numbers of COVID cases and deaths are exploding."
"In response to a comment made in the Oct. 23 Forum. New hires don't get the pension plan. When the older city employees were told the policy would be changing for new hires, they said nothing and did not stand up because it didn't impact them. The city was already doing this to the city employees, you just didn't know about it because the older hires were quiet when it didn't hurt their wallets."
"Donald Trump won the debate, hands down. Biden was clearly becoming unhinged. At this point the only reason people are voting for Biden is because of their dislike of Trump and not for his cockamamie plan."
"I could support Biden's mask of 'character' better if someone would wipe that constant smirk off his face."
"Why does Fox News spend so much time on Hunter Biden when Trump's blundering cost the lives of over 220,000 people? The story of Hunter Biden is the hoax."
"FYI: So many hair salon employees are not wearing masks and aren't mandating masks for their customers. Trump has left it up to the individual states to set restrictions, regulations and guidelines. Kemp has ordered many businesses to wear masks including hair salons and to do temperature checks but that's not happening. No one is enforcing it. Go to sos.ga.gov and read the safety guidelines for barber and cosmetology salons, restaurants, etc. Masks work, so wear them!"
"As the country is recording the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, taxing hospitals and healthcare workers to their limits, Trump is crisscrossing the country holding more super-spreader, mask-less rallies. Why don't we hold a parade to celebrate?"
"I don't know that it was jealousy about Trump winning. It is that they are the worst losers in the history of losing."
"How can the mayor and Dalton City Council possibly continue to want to fund projects like the Haig Mill trail when they supposedly 'can't afford' to fund the pensions of critical personnel taking care of the citizens of Dalton? This is all so sad to see where our priorities are in Dalton."
"I read your definition of QAnon, and I still don't know what it is. Perhaps it's the same thing that Joe Biden said about antifa -- it's an idea and not an organization."
Editor's note: Biden was echoing the view of FBI Director Chris Wray that was presented to federal lawmakers last month.
"That was a fine editorial in the weekend edition of the newspaper regarding QAnon and our elected officials who claim to know nothing about it. It's very disturbing to realize Georgians elect such people. Of course, our president also makes the same claim of ignorance, but I would expect nothing else of him."
"The reason our Republican elected officials claim not to know about QAnon is simple: They need the votes of the people who believe this nonsense in order to win. They are willing to sacrifice every principle to hold on to power, no matter the long-term effect on our society."
"Thank you for calling out local officials for being noncommittal when asked about QAnon. If they can't stand up against QAnon, what will they fall for?"
