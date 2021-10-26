Today's Forum for Oct. 27

"I hope someone has nominated Mark Millican for some awards for his fabulous stories on the local Vietnam war casualties! If not, what are the nominations and I will nominate!"
"With apologies to Ms. Manly, many countries had slavery, but comparatively few fought a civil war over it, and fewer still spent the next hundred years celebrating the losers who fought to keep it and relegating the freed slaves to second class citizens. Some in Dalton are still angry that we moved a statue of a man dedicated to keeping U.S. citizens slaves a few blocks away. This is not an issue safely in the rear view mirror."
"Like the sun rising in the east, Kyle Wingfield sallies forth once again to tell us that a law that would inconvenience his wealthy benefactors is, in fact, bad."
"To David Bean: C'mon, man! Sure the Republicans added to the national debt. However, Biden's claim supported by Pelosi that his multi-trillion spending plan won't cost anything is ludicrous. Let's not forget the $1.9 trillion in spending passed by Democrats earlier this year. Regarding the Nobel Prize in economics, you misstated the reason for the award."
"I think Biden's slogan 'Build Back Better,' actually he is tearing America apart."
"My mother is up in her 70s and she smokes. She smokes inside because it's very difficult for her to go outside. I don't mind. She's in her 70s, she took care of me all my life so I am not complaining. I was just wondering if anybody knows a way that I can get the smoke smell out of my house and kind of keep it out. That's all. No complaining. She's my mother. I love her. Thanks for any help that anyone has to offer."
"For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are in the World Series. It's been a long, long, long wait, but it's definitely worth it. By the end of the World Series, I hope the Braves are hoisting the championship trophy!"
"Thank you for the column by Rich Manieri in last Wednesday's paper. He is right on target."
"Wednesday's Rich Manieri column was really good."
"America is no longer a country that believes in a free and open exchange of ideas. We are run by a bunch of manipulative people who are control freaks who only believe in one political opinion — theirs."
"The reader who has the comment about why do people buy houses in restrictive subdivisions and then want to violate the rules, I have a better question. Why do people that develop subdivisions have such asinine rules to begin with? And where do they find enough people interested in going along with it?"
"Any Forum voter remorse yet?"
"I see where the gloom and doom crowd is already predicting a dark winter with COVID and flu. I have a better idea. Let's put all these people on a bus and send them to the Arctic Circle so they can really find out what a dark winter is like."
"Blame Trump, blame Biden, blame whoever else. You need to blame yourself for not voting."
