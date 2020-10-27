Today's Forum for Oct. 28

"What are you doing in your life right now that you will regret later? Why don't you change it?
"To the person complaining about the Democrats putting down Trump, from the day he decided to run for president, Trump has done nothing but put down, bully, name call and generally insult anyone who disagrees with him. If you can’t see and hear this, you must be blind and have stopped-up ears."
"The political ad paid for by the Whitfield County Democratic Executive Committee has many distortions. Some don't care for the globalism and one world economy that our Democratic friends are advocating. We want our national identity intact. I will vote for President Trump for this reason if nothing else."
"This paper prints mostly pro-Biden articles. When are you going to officially endorse this guy on your editorial page? You have all but done so."
Editor's note: We are not planning to endorse any candidate in the upcoming election.
"Policy over personality!"
"I find the whining comments regarding the persistent complaints about Trump since he took office simply hypocritical. The folks making these comments are probably the same people that constantly complained about Obama when he took office 12 years ago. Constant complaining about anything he tried to accomplish; their leader, McConnell, even went as far as blocking a vote on Obama's appointee to the Supreme Court — the president's constitutional right and obligation. Simply hypocritical."
"The Daily Citizen-News took Sen. Perdue to the woodshed for mispronouncing Sen. Kamala Harris’ name. I am listening to a speech by former President Obama in Florida, and he just mispronounced her name twice. He called her 'camel-la.' Do you have the nerve to print this?"
Editor’s note: We did not criticize Perdue for mispronouncing her name, which anyone can do. We criticized him for the mocking tone he used, emphasized by his “Whatever!” that showed that pronouncing her name correctly was of no importance to him as he riled up the Trump crowd, and which went against his previous call for civility in the country.
"Thanks for the editorial in Saturday’s paper. Many people hear things but do not take the time to check them out. I wish I had known this before the last election. Also, I agree with the paid political piece concerning our president. I firmly believe that everything said can be fact-checked. I wish all of my Trump-loving friends would read or listen to some other news rather than only the Fox bunch."
"Everyone needs to watch the documentary 'The Plot Against the President' available on YouTube. It documents how despicable Obama and the Democrats are. Remember, Joe Biden was a member of the corrupt Obama regime. Watch this film before you vote for Biden."
"This president is right about one thing, I’m extremely tired of COVID, but not for the same reason he is. Like many Americans I have severe preexisting conditions so contracting COVID would probably be a death sentence for me. I’m tired of the person who took an oath of office to serve and protect the citizens of our country taking no initiative to even try to mitigate the spread of COVID. I’m tired of the lies, the false promises, fake information and stupid conspiracies. I’m tired, all right, tired of Trump! Go Vote!"
