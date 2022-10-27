“Trump said the COVID-19 was a hoax; it would go away when the weather warmed up. Biden has done so much to help get this under control, then comes monkeypox under Biden. He takes it serious. Now you never hear anything about it. Biden is the man.”
“A Republican win will put us back on the right track. Forget Trump! I don’t want him back in office either. Rewind two or three years and tell me the economy wasn’t better off under the Republican Party. All we read in the Forum is how expensive life has become. Biden and his administration need to leave!”
“Roger Gates always has informative and meaningful articles. Oct. 26th’s piece ‘Enhancing bee population survival’ addresses an issue crucial to human and plant survival. Many people have fears, phobias or allergies to bees, however, we need to allow the industrious little creature of God to do its critical life-sustaining work. This article addresses community interaction, so how about an article on successful individual socialization and adaptation with bees. Please vote.”
“I have Christian beliefs. I believe abortion is wrong, homosexuality, adultery, fornication, lying, cheating all are wrong. God gave us the freedom of choice and free will. We have to answer to the Almighty God for making our choices, not to man. Let governments govern and not interfere with our God-given rights, whether you agree with an individual’s choices or not, it’s their God-given right to choose.”
“As a veteran with over 13 years of service in the U.S. Army, I know that there is something drastically wrong with an individual who is a veteran who supports the Democratic Party.”
“If you’re going to vote for Kemp, you might as well vote for Herschel or you will be wasting your vote.”
“When you’re sitting in your house in thermal underwear because you don’t have the money to pay the heating bill you don’t have the luxury of worrying about esoteric things like climate change. It’s for this reason and others that I hope we are going to see a repudiation of the Democratic Party on Nov. 8 that will be equal to what happened in 1932 when the Republicans turned out during The Great Depression. The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
“This is a message to all Republicans: Get out there and vote because your vote matters.”
“This is a news bulletin for everybody that’s not voted yet. Whoever gets the most votes is the most convincing liar because that’s all they’re doing is lying just to get ahold of office. It’s ridiculous.”
“Some of the things Georgia Democrats are putting in their ads, you can tell they are pretty desperate.”
“A true Christian conservative would never vote for a Democrat.”
“First of all, we live in a democracy but if you really want England’s House of Parliament and what they can do, we could have removed Trump right off the bat in 2016. No problem.”
“I listen to Fox News because they actually broadcast information crucial to the well-being of United States citizens instead of a liberal-based agenda as does CNN, MSNBC and the other three.”
