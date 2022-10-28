“As a Republican, it is truly difficult to convince people not to support the Democratic agenda to give them someone else’s wealth. As Churchill so eloquently stated: ‘Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.’”
“Several games are being played at the Riverbend Park which means players on the field and many people are in the stands, walking and driving. We are hearing powerful gunshots coming from the Ridge Road area. This is dangerous for us because it’s so close and bullets travel a long distance. Please stop for everyone’s safety. Yes, the law has been called but evidently the shooter sees them and stops.”
“I am so tired of seeing TV commercials about Medicare and Camp Lejeune water. I spent time at Camp Lejeune back in my younger years but I don’t remember drinking any water!”
“Steak is a luxury item. Nobody on a budget is really concerned about the price of filet mignon.”
“The way everyone is changing the names of everything to fit the woke world, I think you need to change the Forum. The new name should be ‘The Trash Donald Trump Forum.’”
“This is to the people in the Forum talking about the public schools systems. Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. They’re not supposed to turn out people to higher education. They’re supposed to turn out good, little factory workers. They always have.”
“I see the Colts had the backbone that Atlanta never did: Bench Matt Ryan.”
“So now Biden says COVID is still a threat just 30 days after making the declaration that the pandemic was over. This guy changes his mind like an old lady changes pocketbooks. But there’s one key difference. That old lady with a pocketbook isn’t sitting in the White House.”
“It’s probably too late, but someone should have informed Marcus Flowers that the good guys always wear white cowboy hats.”
“This is in response to the comment in the Forum about any Republican winning anything in the next few years would be catastrophic for our country. To me, the Trump years were the best years of our lives. I hope there are a lot of people that feel that way and I’m sure there are.”
“I was wondering if anybody besides me is sick and tired of ‘I approved this message, I approved this message.’ That’s the silliest phrase that I’ve ever heard in my life.”
“In the Forum, people are complaining about the high cost of drugs, school shootings, among other things. The Democrats want to do something about healthcare, the cost of drugs and school shootings but they’re not having any Republicans that will go along with them and vote for the good of the people. Now what amazes me is the people who are complaining most likely vote Republican.”
“The paper should start charging those liberal Democrats that dominate the Forum some kind of fee for using it as a political platform.”
“Please vote!”
