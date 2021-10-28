Today's Forum for Oct. 29

"Why can't people on Social Security have dental, vision and hearing insurance? We deserve the insurance more than the crooks in the government."
"Thank you, David Bean, for your insightful letter to the editor about the abuse of power and deception in the Republican Party. There are currently 215 indictments against members of the party who supported Trump in his criminal acts, more than any administration in our nation's history, and more will follow as the investigation of the coup attempt continues. Now, Trump supporters have become the minority. You find them mostly in uneducated sectors of the South. If politicians were no longer able to receive secret donations to sway a political agenda perhaps most of this corruption would go away. We can thank Mitch McConnell for legalizing bribes. This money has corrupted our politics, and ordinary citizens are suffering."
"I’ve yet to hear any official condemnation from the GOP from the local or national level regarding one of the most serious and outrageous attacks on democracy: the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why is that? They seem to have a lot to say about other things."
"This is in regard to the letter last week regarding slavery. Though not quite clear, one can infer that because slavery had happened hundreds of years before the slavery in the New World the new residents should not be held responsible for such infractions because it went on for hundreds of years before. Wrong! Us white folks don’t get a pass. Wrong is wrong! And to the last part of the disjointed letter, the lady seems to conclude getting the vaccine is akin to slavery. My way of thinking about this is it sets you free!"
"The same people who were apoplectic when Black folks peacefully marched for police accountability because of actual harms committed against them seem totally unconcerned that largely white armed attackers assaulted the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to illegally overthrow an election. I wonder why?"
"Of course there is no voter remorse. Biden is doing a fine job fixing the former guy's mistakes and trying to jump-start the global economy, a thing no rational person thought was going to be easy. Trump would just be golfing and using the bully pulpit to insult Gold Star families some more."
"Christine Flowers appears to be an obsessive compulsive, angry individual. What else can explain the insertion of her well-documented position on abortion in the middle of an otherwise excellent article about an extraordinary lady, Condoleezza Rice?"
"I have to agree with this person on the ads about Medicare. I thought it was just supposed to be for a set amount of time. It's gone on for the whole year. And yes, I am so sick of it. After a few times, they know what to expect, what they have and don't have. They don't have to be reminded of it over and over and over again. Now they've got movie stars on there to advertise it. It gets old and boring."
"This is to the person talking about the commercials about Medicare, insurance and all. What I've started doing is cutting them off and not even watching that channel anymore. I'm tired and sick of it."
