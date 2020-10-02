Today's Forum for Oct. 3-4

"The high-tech study of roads in Whitfield County by Director DeWayne Hunt is exactly what I want some of my tax dollars spent on. Making sure we spend Whitfield County treasury based on scientific data to get 'the best bang for the buck' is great, fiscally conservative policy. I believe that this year of experience with COVID-19 has shown the public that there are ways to work and manufacture from the homeplace, and infrastructure like safe roads and bridges are instrumental to economic development."
"Biden was in a 'darned if you do, darned if you don't' position in the debate. The moderator was not able to get Trump to comply with his agreement to the rules so Biden's choice was to let Trump rant and spew lies when it was his turn to talk or to try to force him to shut up. I would not have been as nice as Biden was."
"Watched the debate. Where can I get a Dennis Mock for president sign?"
"I don’t usually watch most debates but did watch this latest one. It was a disaster. What President Trump said was true but his delivery and constant interruptions were inexcusable! And now he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus along with the Virginia governor and his wife."
"We're praying for a quick recovery for President Trump and the first lady from the coronavirus."
"What part of hoax does Trump not understand now that he and his wife have tested positive?"
"Who would have guessed the first lady was part of the war on Christmas?"
"Who is so in love with those peacocks that now they want them on bridges? At least the design that showed on the bridges did at least resemble a peacock tail, yet I can't say the same for those hideous peacocks that I see in town. I have made many chenille peacock bedspreads and they most certainly didn't look like those. My only regret was not keeping one of those homemade peacock spreads but then we didn't know there would be a demand for peacocks later in life. Who knew!? Please don't use taxpayer money to make Dalton look like peacocks are taking over."
"Blessed are those who can stay up 24 hours a day. Unfortunately, I can't."
"Since Gov. Kemp and President Trump are opening up everything, why haven't they opened up the Social Security office? They say it's closed up due to the coronavirus although they've always had a glass front when you go and talk to them. They're not opening that up. That goes to show me that for everybody of retirement age, they're making it as hard as they can on you to get your money."
"When does early voting start and where do you go to do it?"
Editor's note: Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins on Monday, Oct. 12, and ends on Friday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday voting on Oct. 24. If you live in Whitfield County, early voting is done at the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Registration in the courthouse.
"This is not your father's or your grandfather's Democratic Party, so before you vote Democrat you better investigate thoroughly."
