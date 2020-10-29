Today's Forum for Oct. 30

"Huge kudos to the staff at the Whitfield County courthouse. Early voting was well-staffed, well-organized and moving swiftly despite the long line. Kudos also to the deputies for extra staffing and an extra line at the security check. Well done all around!"
"Regarding the city studying changes to its pension plan: If changes are made, everyone currently retired continues to receive their pension. Those still working and on the pension plan will never lose what has been invested in their account. Also, as more people on the plan retire, there are fewer people to pay into the plan which at some point requires higher tax rates. Too many governments have ignored this reality until their plans became significantly underfunded even with high tax rates. Businesses typically made changes in a timely fashion."
"When traffic is yielding for you to walk across a crosswalk at a store entrance, and you walk at an angle instead of walking straight across, you delay the flow of traffic. You either don’t understand basic geometry, or don’t care about other people's time."
"And like clockwork, Kyle Wingfield has rediscovered the national debt. Shameless."
"A Tuesday Forum submission said Republicans should stop obsessing over Hunter Biden because Trump’s blundering had caused 200,000 people to die from COVID. Let’s have a reality check, folks. What do you think Joe Biden and the Democrats could have done to save those people? Trump didn’t cause COVID and yet that’s what you would have people believe. Maybe if Joe gets elected he can pay Hunter a huge salary to try and cure it. One more high-paying job he would not be qualified for."
"To all of you Fox viewers whose hair is on fire over the Biden family’s corruption, Donald Trump has billed taxpayers millions of dollars for rooms, meals, golf cart rentals and everything from flower arrangements, down to glasses of water, for over 280 trips to his own properties. This doesn’t include the tabs we have picked up for his globe-trotting kids and their government entourages who are forced to stay at their overseas properties."
"Excellent, thought-provoking letter from Mary Etta Sanders."
"I think it's hilarious that the folks that swear they are for the 'law and order' candidate keep stealing my yard signs."
"People, the COVID virus is starting to spike again. Experts say that wearing masks will help prevent the spread. Please wear your mask while inside. Failing to do so shows a complete lack of respect for your fellow humans."
"Following Trump’s Omaha rally, thousands of his supporters were left stranded outside in freezing temperatures miles away from their cars, and several elderly people had to be hospitalized for hypothermia. This is how Trump takes care of his biggest supporters. Ask how you think he’s going to take care of you."
"Seriously, Walter Williams? Now the riots, hatefulness, government gridlock and the general downfall of America is going to be blamed on teachers? Enough already! Teachers teach what the government of the state (and nation to some degree) tells us to teach. I’m going to just lay it all right back at the feet of the policymakers. Can he be any more obvious with his attempts to garner support for the privatization of education? I guess he wants it to go back to the colonial days when the wealthy had their private tutors and prestigious academies but everyone else was illiterate."
