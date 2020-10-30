Today's Forum for Oct. 31-Nov. 1

"I want to give a shoutout to the library staff. They're working hard to innovate to continue to serve their patrons (us!) in these trying, unprecedented times. I really appreciate how they've worked to continue to make resources available to the public even when the building itself is closed. Thank you all!"
"Democrats and Republicans alike, please read Walter Williams' column in Wednesday’s paper. The politicians on both sides are taking complete advantage of the American people and we’re all too dumb to see it! They are only concerned with power and staying in office."
"While glad to see some harder-hitting editorials lately, your Oct. 28 editorial was unnecessarily harsh in providing detail about certain individual's past behaviors and decisions. And did one less than civil comment by David Perdue during a campaign rally really deserve an editorial?"
"Thanks, editorial staff, for timely and forthright opinions in 'Our View' recently. Courageous journalism has always been a solid backbone of our democratic republic!"
"I have really appreciated the editorials that have been published the last couple of weeks. Well said. Thanks."
"Another blockbuster editorial! This time, about our deplorable representative in the 14th Congressional District, Tom Graves. The really bad part is there’s worse to come, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Mary Etta Sanders' thought-provoking letter was a bonus. Shows we still have some rational thinkers in our community."
"Complaining about globalism in the paper of record for a town that owes its existence to giant multinational corporations is a fascinating glance into the mentality of the sort of people who complain about globalism. You think those carpet machines are built here? Guess again."
"I'm less interested in 'The Plot Against the President' than I am in the 'President's Plot Against the American People.'"
"Just as Whitfield County’s COVID-19 cases begin to spike again, It looks like the local Republican and tea parties have planned another senseless superspreader event, with an even larger traffic jam."
"In a letter to the editor Mary Etta Sanders seemed to insinuate that President Trump has a private militia or paramilitary organization or something like that to move us toward a dictatorship (step 3). Please give more details."
"Amen, Ina Fay Manly! Well said! I don’t trust the media either."
"Thank you Ina Fay for your letter to the editor on Friday. Your info is very accurate!"
"Asking a media outlet to publish a letter to the editor in which you express your distrust of the media is a very 2020 thing to do."
"Both candidates talk about who lies the most. Both of them can easily qualify for the 'Best Liars Club.' This election is almost surreal."
"I sometimes wonder what the balance is between things that don't end up in the Forum because they are unprintable and space is limited, and things that don't end up in the Forum because they rub the editor the wrong way."
"With region-wide power outages after Zeta, I'm so impressed that North Georgia EMC got my power back on just after 7:30 a.m. Great job and thanks to all involved!"
"As a conservative Christian and a never-Trumper, a message to those Trump supporters who took over the Republican Party. No longer is it a party of moral leadership, small government, responsible budgets and courage. You have no wall separating the U.S. and Mexico, you have soured relations with our allies, you have a federal deficit out of control and you have turned people off to the Christian faith. You've lost the House, you're about to lose the executive office and there is a strong possibility you will lose the Senate. Great work."
