Today's Forum for Oct. 5

"What a contrast! The wonderful history of 'The legend of Cher Ami' by Mark Millican versus the vitriolic diatribe about feminism by Christine Flowers."
"Our county commissioners are lacking in setting good examples. Their public meetings do not require masks. They don’t wear them and they don’t encourage the public who attend the open meetings to wear masks. Front page on Oct. 1 are all city employees. They are all wearing masks. Why is that?"
"The world is falling apart and Congress is playing baseball. What a useless bunch of crooks!"
"Tell the truth. Those $1,000 bonuses come from taxpayers, not Kemp or Biden. The government only steals money, it doesn’t earn anything."
"I think asking potential board members to say what they will do to address reading deficiencies is pointless. We are looking at the wrong problem. Children are being asked to become readers in a way that is developmentally inappropriate for most of them. They shouldn’t be expected to read at the age of 5. They should be learning about sounds, rhyming, playing word games and hearing good readers read to them. We are pushing kids way too hard, way too fast. And parents sticking screens into the faces of babies, toddlers and preschoolers are causing untold damage to their language development. Schools are seeing record numbers of language disorders now. This all works against these kids who are supposedly so far behind. We moved the goal post. Maybe just take a page from Finland. Their kids score off the charts and do not even start school until the age of 7."
"Boy! I never had a desire to get in politics, but when you can make a $174,000 salary for doing nothing — I’m in!! Marjorie Taylor Greene inspires me!"
"As someone who has been on Earth for over 70 trips around the sun, I never dreamed that I would witness people playing Russian roulette with their lives, by refusing to take a safe and proven vaccine for a potentially deadly disease, based on politics."
"People, please get your flu shot as soon as possible. Our hospitals are already full up with COVID patients. We don't need to needlessly have people admitted due to flu complications."
"Some days I do my own little social experiment. First, people just don't want to be social anymore and that is part of what is wrong with this country today. I sit on my yard next to the road and try to get people to at least wave. Some will just turn their head so you think they don't see you, Some are just not going to wave. Yet way too many are too busy playing on the cellphone. About 1 in 8 will wave. Used to if you were sitting in your yard waving you may have company, people just stop to talk. Not happening these days."
"The genius who designed the joke of a 'new and improved' I-24/I-75 interchange is the same person who picked Vanderbilt over Georgia in a blowout."
"To the person who would have written a bigger campaign check. Maybe you should write a check to the 13 military families who lost loved ones in Biden's clean exit from Afghanistan."
