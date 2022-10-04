“Some say that rampant inflation is all due to reckless government spending. Others throw supply chain problems into the mix. More rarely are excessive corporate profits mentioned. Remember, ‘the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.’”
“Burning what’s at the landfills is harmful to the environment because the materials dumped release toxic chemicals that pollute the air. Half of what’s in the landfills could and should be recycled.”
“Adam Carolla for president!”
“The last year of Trump’s presidency was the beginning of all the economic problems we have now. Tariff war, prime rate left too high, fumbling COVID, inflationary tax cut for the rich and Russian oil is Trump’s fault. Trump inherited the best economy in the world from Obama.”
“The way liberals carry on about abortion, you would think that’s the only anti-pregnancy method available.”
“Now that the Atlanta Falcons are 2-2 and tied for the NFC South Division lead, is that former Falcons fan having second thoughts?”
“I’m glad to see the city taking a census of the parking lot use where the old parking deck was. Dalton isn’t big enough for three downtown parking decks. Let’s spend that $1 to $2 million elsewhere, or here’s a novel idea, let’s keep cutting taxes.”
“To the reader who found out how many charging stations there were in Charlotte, thank you for your time. But since I don’t have a car, your efforts were all for naught. Furthermore, when you’re sitting at the charging station in Fair Play, South Carolina, I’ll be blowing by you on a Greyhound bus.”
“Biden uses the COVID pandemic as justification for giving all this student loan debt, then the next day declares the pandemic is over. Which is it?”
“Fellow conservative voters, wake up and make sure you vote in November for the Republican candidates because if you don’t, Stacey Abrams will have this state just like the state of California. Do you really want Georgia to be another California? Think about it.”
“I bet Joe Biden is planning on sending millions to Florida to bail out those individuals who didn’t get flood insurance.”
“Forget about Trump’s tweets and all the trash that was said about him and get down to business. He did know how to run the country.”
“Joe Biden and his liberal Democrats are giving this country away bit by bit.”
“The person who said that my family has been hurt under Brian Kemp, I’ll take Republican pain over Democrat suffering any day. Pass the aspirin.”
“One way to fix the politics. Do away with all the three parties — the Democrats, the Republicans and the Independents — and let them work together to help the people. If they don’t work together, get rid of them, plain and simple.”
“Well it’s Homecoming time and it amazes me how parents choose to dress their young girls for these dances. It is ridiculous in that they don’t seem to care about the appearance that they are giving on this. Even church people that I know have their daughters dressed in very low-cut dresses, very short dresses, and then they have a slit up to there. It’s a disservice to these innocent girls, and the parents should really do better.”
