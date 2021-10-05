Today's Forum for Oct. 6

"It does not matter what the Bible or the Quran says about anything. The USA is not a theocracy."
"To the caller in the Forum, I would like for you to tell me, please, where in the Bible or the Quran does it say to take a vaccine?"
"It's time to stop harping on Marjorie Taylor Greene so much. She has done exactly for Dalton what most of her predecessors have done. Nothing! With the direction Dalton is going, it doesn't deserve to have much done for it. She can serve on a hundred useless committees and it will all be the same."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing a fine job. Would you rather have her or AOC?"
"Any employee who would quit rather than get a free, safe, effective vaccine is one you can do without."
"If you're mad about Biden over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, just wait till you hear who negotiated the terrible deal that got us there!"
"What is it going to take to have printed praise for the Atlanta Braves? Not every reader is a fan of football."
"The Venn diagram of 'People who cheered Colin Kaepernick being fired for kneeling' and 'People really mad about people being fired for refusing to be vaccinated' is a near-perfect circle."
"Was anyone really surprised that crudeness, rudeness and ignorance is alive and well in our politics and our media? They are a reflection of our nation at large."
"Biden is not the commander-in-chief. He's the commander of chaos."
"For the person that said where are the Republicans? They're with their attorneys trying to keep them out of jail. Can you please tell what crimes they committed?"
"Pertaining to the article about how bad the conditions are in prison, if you don't like it, don't go. Don't break the law and you won't have to go."
"We need to have a special election for the president right now."
"To the person that said 'If I'd have known Biden was going to get us out of Afghanistan as cleanly as he did, I'd have written him an even bigger campaign check.' I would suggest that that person tell that same comment to the families of the 13 soldiers that were killed in Afghanistan."
"What makes people go to the grocery store and congregate in the middle of the aisle shooting the breeze like they are the only ones in the world? The world doesn't revolve around you, people."
"When Hamilton Medical Center releases its statistics about who's in the hospital and who's on ventilators because of COVID, I wish they would print the ages of the people that are on the ventilators. Is it the elderly? Is it everyone? It would be good to know."
"To all you Democrats and independents who voted for Ossoff and Warnock, I hope you're happy. You gave Joe Biden the one-vote majority he needed to take America down the road to total ruin. May the Lord take me on so I'm not here to see what is going to happen to this once great country."
