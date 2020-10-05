Today's Forum for Oct. 6

"Prayers for our president and first lady!"
"Why are so many acting surprised that Trump and family have tested positive for COVID-19? They run around and act like they are invincible. Now you people should wake up, pay attention and start following protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
"Your headline 'Trump hospitalized with COVID-19.' If somebody knows how to write they would put President Trump. I know you can use smaller letters but you should use his title when you're talking about him in a headline."
"My mother is 91 and for most of her life she has voted for Democrats for president. However, if I had said some of the comments that the liberal media has made since finding out that President Trump has tested positive for COVID she would still be washing my mouth out with soap. These people are so not worthy of being called journalists, and what they should be called wouldn't be printed in a family newspaper."
"When reality destroys alternate reality, it does it with a resounding force, doesn't it?"
"So many not wearing masks who shop at Walmart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby and I’m sure several other places around town. Even the employees are either wearing their masks under their noses or their chins. This COVID virus will continue to plague this country until everyone bands together, wears masks and social distances themselves."
"Dalton has set the standard for spending CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funding: small business support, food for families in need, hazard duty pay for first responders, expanded COVID testing and education for high-risk populations. The county paid first responder salaries and bought a bunch of vehicles. Guess the county commission is champing at the bit to buy more goodies. Zoom. Zoom."
"From the Beach Boys song 'Wouldn't It Be Nice?' if there was a camera in the hallway outside the voting registrar's office in the Whitfield County courthouse that was linked to the Whitfield County website so that if one wanted to vote early and avoid as much as possible being in a COVID crowd one could just check online on your phone while in the area. Internet security would not be an issue because the camera and a separate Wi-Fi could have mile-long passwords that would take longer than the three weeks it would be active to hack."
"Regarding the comment in The Forum questioning the first lady being part of a 'war on Christmas,' I would love to know where this information came from and a little bit more details because I can find nothing on it."
Editor's note: First lady Melania Trump in a recorded telephone conversation with former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady," said this about her work in decorating the White House for Christmas: “I’m working ... my (expletive) off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a (expletive) about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”
"Thanks to the manager, editor and staff of the Daily Citizen-News for keeping this vital legal organ and free press alive in the 2020 event."
