Today's Forum for Oct. 7

"Don’t be afraid of COVID, people! You too can hop in your private helicopter and fly to receive the greatest healthcare in the world for free and have access to experimental drugs and therapies! Trump says so!"
"To the people saying they hope President Trump dies, think about this for a moment. How would you feel if it was your family member that was being talked about that way? I imagine that anyone with a soul would be upset. You may not agree with him as president or like him as a person, but he is still a human being with a family of his own. There's no rule that says you have to be a hateful jerk all the time, so stop listening to Hollywood and be a decent person for once."
"Let me state first that it is wrong in every form to wish death or harm on anyone. But now it amazes me at all of the Republicans jumping up and down at all of the ugly words toward Trump after he got COVID. Seems they are showing the double standard they live by. They forget how many of them each time Ruth Bader Ginsburg got sick wished her death, that have wished death on the Democratic congresswomen, wished death on President Obama, and have even wished death on Vice President Biden. See, all those were OK, but now, oh, how wrong it is."
"The Forum entry regarding using Trump's official title of 'president' when addressing him was thought-provoking. I normally would agree that we should defer and use that title when referring to him in writing or speaking due to respect for that office. However, Trump has not earned this respect. He is mean-spirited, duplicitous, callous .... the list of negative adjectives seems endless. His temperament is simply mismatched for the office he holds. And now we have his reckless disregard for the pandemic virus that he himself has contracted and, seemingly, doesn't care if he spreads it to others around him. When his actions and words fit the office of president, I'll call him 'Mr. President,' but not before."
"I would agree that no one cares about the Christmas decorations in the White House, and the leftist Democrats hate her and anything she does."
"The truth is very elusive in a tell-all book."
"This is not your father's or your grandfather's Republican Party, so you better investigate before you go vote."
"Would someone help the people on Third Avenue? Kudzu vines have taken over the house where two women live. They need some help."
"Every time I see a Joe Biden commercial, all I hear are lies, lies, lies."
"Can we all agree now that the Donald Trump administration is dangerous? In the words of Teddy Roosevelt, 'Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.'"
"On Sunday morning I stopped across the road from North Georgia Electric to look at a vehicle and I slipped and fell over the stop block in front of the vehicle. A passerby saw me fall and he pulled over and helped me get up. I'm diabetic and I have very little muscle function in my legs and I just want to thank him one more time."
"Maybe if someone got Chris Wallace of Fox News a sedan chair he could pretend he was the pope since he so loves to pontificate."
