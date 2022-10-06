“Talk about wasteful spending! How many new tractors and new pickup trucks were purchased with the COVID relief fund checks?”
“The political parties we have here are not entities of the state. The government didn’t create them. Nor can they ‘do away with them.’ While I agree that the two-party system causes more trouble than it’s worth at times, this is what we’ve created for ourselves. and it’s laughable that you think we should get rid of independents. They are independent of a particular party and vote issue by issue. That’s what you actually say you want.”
“Take your blinders off and put your hearing aids in! Obama left this country in better shape than Biden but a whole lot worse than you apparently refuse to acknowledge. The economy was at its best under Trump!”
“Apparently dress codes aren’t enforced for Homecoming. Don’t understand why the parents allow their daughters to dress and wear globs of makeup? Beachwear is the worst! Nothing is left to the imagination. The crazy thing is parents take pictures of their daughters as they pose. You don’t see guys walking the beaches with their rear-ends hanging out!”
“The new Republican stance on abortion is that it should be banned in all circumstances except when it’s politically inconvenient for their candidates.”
“Dick Polman’s column in which he ‘schooled’ Gov. DeSantis on weather science was hilarious. I’m sure the governor took a few science courses on his way to graduating magna cum laude from Yale and a law degree, cum laude, from Harvard law school. He probably learned a bit more while serving as adviser to Navy SEAL Team One.”
“Would someone fix the five large potholes on the left side of the pavement on the north bypass between the hospital and the Dalton Fire Department No. 3. They are deep and very hazardous and blind to drivers. They are near the pullover. The north bypass is under the jurisdiction of the GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation). They are aware of the situation but won’t act on it. It is only a matter of time until someone runs off the edge of pavement or pullover and has a bad wreck. Everyone be careful until this hazard gets corrected.”
“With Russia threatening to use nuclear bombs, North Korea shooting off missiles and China looking for any way to become the leading economy in the world, perhaps now is not the time to continue drawing millions of gallons from the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve.”
“When Donald Trump does outrageous things like taking classified documents he does so because he knows his followers are gullible enough to believe him over facts. When he said ‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, OK, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?’ he is probably correct, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t go to prison for it, because he would. Trump is not above the law. If the FBI is correct and he did take classified documents (he most likely did) he should go to prison just like anyone else who broke the law. Wake up to the truth and don’t give the excuse it’s everyone else who is lying.”
“We may have barely dodged a bullet by seizing the classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. We have no idea what he intended to do with them, but I think it’s safe to say that it would benefit him and not the country.”
