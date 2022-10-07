“To the person who thinks the Jan. 6 Capitol riot should be forgotten, are you saying if someone invaded your home, threatened to kill your family members, one year later it should just be forgotten because it’s been a year and still pending in court?”
“Now folks, there is a real man and a real president. President Biden first went to Puerto Rico and saw them and checked the damages, Then he promised them the help they need for a full recovery. Unlike the prior administration. He then went to Florida a couple of days later. He and Gov. DeSantis promised to help Florida with all of their needs. and he didn’t even whine he shouldn’t do it because they didn’t support him and DeSantis is mean to him. He stood up and showed what a real president should do.”
“Someone mentioned rough potholes. Could the state DOT please do something about smoothing the rough transition on and off of bridges on state highways? Seems like I’m knocking my front-end out of alignment every time I cross a bridge!”
“No, Dick Polman’s column reminded Gov. DeSantis of his hypocrisy. DeSantis is the worst kind of person. Despite the governor’s education and experience DeSantis has espoused the typical politically expedient Republican ideology to get ahead among the uneducated and myopic over what is best for America.”
“Warren Buffett recently explained why he was continuing to invest in the middle of one of the worst economic downturns in history. ‘A simple rule dictates my buying and it is to be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful.’ and most certainly, fear is now widespread and gripping even seasoned investors.”
“Fellow Georgia voters, wake up and make sure to vote for Marcus Flowers and Sen. Warnock because if you don’t Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker will have this state and our country just like Russia and we will soon find ourselves under an authoritarian regime controlled by Putin and his puppet, Trump.”
“Trump did not know how to run the country except to run it in the ground like he did most of his businesses. He did inherit a booming economy from Obama and left Biden with a bombed-out economy.”
“I will be the first to admit that Mr. Biden was not my first choice for president. But with what he had to run against in the end he was the only choice. I wish all parties, Democrat, Republican and Independents, would go back to getting people that really cared for us. I also wish no matter what office they are running for they would stick with the issues of our country and what is happening now and our future. I do not care if you kissed another person rather than your spouse. If your family member is OK with it, then I am. I am worried what you are going to do for all of the people, not just the oil rich, insurance rich and other billionaires. Remember, they pay less taxes — if any at all — than we the working class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.