Today's Forum for Oct. 8

"If we had stayed in Afghanistan we'd have lost many more than 13 service members. Biden did the right thing."
"I think the loss of life is tragic on any scale, but I’m confused by the rationale of some in how they interpret tragedy. The same people who think nearly 300 local deaths from a preventable virus is 'a tiny number' that is not to be worried about are the same people who are up in arms about tragic loss of life with the deaths of 13 strangers in Afghanistan. What formula are they using to decide when a preventable death is tragic? How do they determine when to be outraged by the failure of people to do the right thing?"
"As long as you've got Pelosi in Washington, you've got problems. It doesn't matter if you've got Democrats, Republicans, independents or whatever, you're going to have problems."
"Biden has done more damage to this country than any president in the past has."
"This is to the person talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene shaking things up in Washington, explain to me how Joe Biden is doing anything for you, me or anybody else in this country."
"I've got a great idea. Why doesn't somebody build some nice senior housing down in Carbondale? Out of the city, we'd be able to have a small garden maybe, maybe flowers. We wouldn't be harassed by things we are harassed by now. Old people are getting the raw end of the stick, I'm telling you. We are what has made this town what it is and we are treated worse than a rabid dog. We do not have anybody that cares about us. Nobody. Where I live right now, my children and grandchildren won't even come to visit because it's such a dilapidated place. I can't find anything else that I can afford. Somebody please help us."
"Why are these Democrats wanting to spend over $3 trillion to fund their social programs?"
"So many people let their church or their politics or the culture in general do their thinking for them. We outsource our thinking to these structures while we import garbage into our lifestyles through the media."
"Growing up, there were eight children in our family. We were farmers, cattle ranchers. But we raised our own pigs, we raised our own beef, we had our own milk, our own eggs. We were like 'Little House on the Prairie.' People are going to have to start raising their own food again because our government is obviously gone crazy and the price of food is outrageous. If we don't get rid of Biden and these Democrats we are in big-time trouble."
"Facebook is a garbage dump of hate, lies, disinformation, and a feeding ground for the ignorant. Shut it down."
"I used to love watching 'Dancing With the Stars,' but not anymore. You give Disney long enough and they'll mess up a brick wall."
