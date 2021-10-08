Today's Forum for Oct. 9/10

"I am disabled and on Social Security. My monthly check is $800. I started work at a local chicken hatchery when I was 14 and yes, I paid into Social Security at 14. How is anyone on Social Security going to be able to purchase anything? We can't compete with a teenager flipping a burger earning $15 per hour or a creeler in a carpet mill making $20 per hour. Come on and pony up. A 6% pay increase won't pay for a pack of beans in today's market."
"Hats off to City Park School! The picture on the front page of the Daily Citizen-News showing your students finally getting to enjoy some extracurricular activities in spite of COVID filled my heart with joy and hope. You proved that we can return to educating our kids while exposing them to hands-on experiences, despite COVID. City Park’s administration and staff obviously go above and beyond for their kids! Now if only the Dalton Public Schools Board of Education will ease up on their restrictions on field trips. I ask that they please follow City Park's lead by stepping out of the box and finding new, achievable guidelines for field trips. Don’t limit our kids' hands-on experiences. If you have the will, you will find the way."
"The unvaccinated people dying from COVID made the decision on their on to do that. You could say 'They died with their rights on.' The 13 people who died in Afghanistan did not get to make a decision to die. It was made for them. By our government, our president."
"Certainly Trump's tax cut for the rich didn't pay for itself like Republicans said it would."
"I just returned from a grocery store where almost every store employee, including the manager, was halfway wearing a mask. They were covering their mouths, but not their noses, wearing them over their chins only, or around their necks like necklaces. Can you imagine how safe you would feel if you were having surgery, and the doctors and nurses showed up wearing their masks this way?"
"The new normal litter/trash of the COVID epidemic are discarded facemasks in parking lots outside of restaurants and other businesses. My goodness."
"This is to the person speaking about the salary of Marjorie Taylor Greene. What about President Biden? $400,000. That entire money wasted. What about Kamala Harris? She probably takes her check in the mail to keep her from coming to the White House to get it."
"I agree with what the person put in there about people not speaking, not waving. It used to be where your neighbors would talk to you, come sit on your porch and have coffee with you. Just have a good time. But now, no, they don't even have time to wave. It's so cold acting that people don't take the time. I know people are busy, but when you're going past somebody or you see someone close by why not wave, why not show a little friendliness? It's sure not like it used to be."
