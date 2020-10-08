Today's Forum for Oct. 9

"Our community is better for the contributions made by Deanna Mathis. Congratulations on being named to Georgia Trend's '40 Under 40' list."
"I am glad the local Democrats have spoken up and let us hear from them with the billboard on Walnut and Thornton. Real patriots, real values."
"Pride and a know-it-all attitude will cause a person to not believe or heed common sense. The Bible says 'Pride goeth before destruction and a haughty spirit before a fall.'"
"What really bothers me and hurts me is when I see parents and grandparents with their children and grandchildren in stores and everywhere without masks on. OK, if you don't want to wear one, fine. But why not protect your children and grandchildren? This is for real. I don't want to be infected. I don't want to see other people infected, either. Please, wear a mask."
"Monday morning I was at a local store and counted 35 to 40 people not wearing a mask. Policies are only as good as their enforcement level. If you're going to let half the store in without wearing masks, you might as well take your rule and do away with it. Moreover, I'm sick enough from heart ailments and other problems without getting sick from COVID-19 because somebody is too lazy to put on a mask."
"Recently my hubby had an appointment with a doctor that tells you up front 'You've got to have a mask.' I went with my husband because I help him with his meds and he sometimes forgets. We both wore a mask like we always do. The nurse at the front door taking temperatures had on her mask, yet it was only covering her mouth. The nose was not covered at all. I'm seeing this a lot but would think the medical staff would surely know how to use the mask correctly. I have seen this at grocery stores, restaurants and just about everywhere we wander out but are trying to keep a safe distance. If the medical staff isn't going to wear properly, why do they require their patients to? Us older folks need to be safe, too!"
"Melania Trump is not going to win some people's approval because of who she is married to despite her efforts. She, like all previous first ladies, is stuck with a job she didn't apply for."
"The first lady really likes using the word 'expletive.'"
"Some Forum callers describe Trump as being mean-spirited, duplicitous, callous and having a mismatched temperament for his office. It will be interesting to see what happens if we have a President Pelosi by default if both Trump and Pence are unable to fulfill their duties. She would give mean-spirited a new meaning."
"I don't see how anyone can refer to the first presidential debate as a debate. It was more like a shouting match. And if Chris Wallace is the best moderator they can come up with, they need to scratch the whole idea."
"Trump's faking it. He did this for political reasons."
"Apparently there are two tiers of justice in the country. One, if you're a Donald Trump supporter, you get the book thrown at you. And if you're a Hillary Clinton supporter, then you get away with it. With this new news coming out, let's see how this plays out."
