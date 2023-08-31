“I certainly enjoyed the excellent and deserving article on Alexandra Hoyt. She was a caring, loving and very generous person and is still missed.”
“After reading the Forum in the Wednesday, Aug. 30, paper I am swearing off the Forum. I just can’t take it any longer. We have people that are quoting the Bible constantly or talking about how much they hate Trump or trying to figure out how bad Biden is. It is just a shame that people have to resort to this kind of hate-mongering. We need to be a little more forgiving of all of our fellow men and stop this hate-baiting, race-baiting and everything else that they call in about.”
“How can Laura Orr run for city Board of Education when she works for the city school system? She’s still employed over there. What’s going on?”
Orr retired in the spring of 2022. She continues to work part time for the school system. She can run for the school board while continuing to work for the school system. But if she is elected she will have to leave that position before taking office.
“Commissioners think that reducing property taxes will appease property owners and we’ll forget the approval of TAD despite county residents being against it. Think again!”
“Well, I got excited on the front page with the headline that said ‘Whitfield County cuts property tax rate.’ Then I turn to 6A with bold black letters ‘Notice property tax increase’ from the Whitfield County Board of Education. I guess they just have to go somewhere with their increases, don’t they?”
“Rudy Giuliani got what he deserves, now it’s Trump’s turn.”
“How is the Fulton County district attorney an embarrassment? The role of the district attorney is to prosecute individuals accused of committing crimes. Looks like the Fulton County DA is doing a great job.”
“Drugs, drugs, more children are dying. Keep drugs out of our country. Call your president. It’s time to wake up.”
“Only a fool would support gun control. It’s like cutting your own throat.”
“People who vote Democratic are insecure. They would rather have the government tell them what to do than make up their own mind.”
“I hope these ridiculous trials financially break Fulton County.”
“It is an indisputable fact that the sun will rise in the East every morning and that Georgia’s 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen. But when people who aren’t concerned about the credibility of the sources for their information are told that the sun will rise in the West and that Trump won the election, they believe it.”
“As people become more and more indifferent to God, his Word and things of truth, faith and substance, then of course the society will reflect this descent into basically anything goes. All standards of morality are gradually eroded and people seek banal entertainment and fluff to fill the void they have within them. It is all an attempt to replace God.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to our Republican Party. When she does her antics I wish she would say she’s a Democrat.”
“Trump and DeSantis both have the same problem. They both carry double-barreled shotguns aimed carefully at their own feet, and they shoot frequently.”
