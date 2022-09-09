“Paying that small amount of some students’ debt was adding up to $300 billion-plus. Can you really exaggerate that?”
“Is Mike Pence really the person to tell us that MAGA isn’t dangerous?”
“Anyone who borrows money for any reason — medical, student loans, mortgages — any time you borrow something from somebody it should be repaid. That is the right and honest thing to do.”
“I don’t know where they found that blood red backdrop that was used in the president’s speech the other night in Philadelphia but if Hollywood ever wants to make a remake of a Vincent Price horror movie they’ve certainly got the stuff to do it with.”
“The Democrats are so far off track they’re chasing Don Quixote windmills.”
“In response to comments concerning political name-calling, Trump’s name-calling was intended to be directed towards individuals. Biden’s name-calling was directed towards a group of American voters making up a large part of the country. There is a difference.”
“Donald Trump is a businessman, not a politician. He knows how to make America great again and again.”
“You know something is wrong when the Democrats’ biggest enemy is Republicans.”
“Government and the authority they have usurped off of the people is worse than the mafia.”
“Joe Biden keeps sending billions of hard-earned taxpayer money to that blackhole also known as Ukraine.”
“The morning news said that Prince Charles was stepping into the role that he had been preparing for for a lifetime. What role is that? Professional vacationer in Scotland and all the other European countries? They need to do away with that poppycock British royal family.”
“There are things that Trump should not have done. I agree. But he is only hurting himself. Look at what Biden has done to the United States. He’s giving money out everywhere, every which way he turns. He’s signing off student loans. The recession is almost here if it’s not already.”
“With all that has come to light within the past few months, even Trumpies can see that Trump is an enemy of the U.S.A.”
“What’s so dangerous about left-wing news is that some people believe it.”
“I’m all for voting for change, as long as it’s change for the better.”
“Has Biden and his minions figured out that his speech further alienated 74 million voters?”
“What Marcus Flowers doesn’t know about the people of North Georgia is we’re not cowboys, we’re plowboys. Wrong hat.”
“I just want to say that religion and politics that they’re trying to mix don’t go together.”
“If anybody knows of a grocery store that sells canned, baked apples, please call it into the Forum. I’ve looked all over Dalton for them for six months.”
“The Tennessee Volunteers would be really good if they could stay in the same conference as Ball State.”
“The only threat to American democracy is the Democratic Party.”
“Go Falcons!”
