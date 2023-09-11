“The Northwest Whitfield High School football game with the North Murray Mountaineers which Northwest won 38-35 will go down in history as one of the greatest comebacks around here to ever have happened.”
“Dalton Brewing Company had a pumpkin drop last November. Looking forward to it again this year!”
They say they are looking at doing it again on Nov. 4.
“What a joke! Property taxes are decreased but school taxes are increased!”
“To Dalton school board chair Matt Evans: You stated the proposed 8.0 millage rate will mark the third consecutive year of reduced property tax rates and will be the lowest millage rate in nine years. Do you think we don’t understand that a lower rate does not equate to lowering the amount we pay in local school taxes each year? We pay more every year and will again this year. Quit patting yourself on the back.”
“Has the Dalton school board ever seen a tax increase opportunity they didn’t love? What about cost reduction opportunities? For example: Evaluate cost savings resulting from reduced utility bills and transportation costs if the system reverted to a traditional school year beginning after Labor Day; ask questions and tell the public what the additional instructional positions are that were added during the pandemic and kept — why do we need more positions now than then since the overall school population is down? No doubt there are other cost reduction opportunities. We need the school board to dig in and provide taxpayers more data .... not just the high-level justifications.”
“There’s a huge difference between being right and refusing to accept that you’re wrong.”
“The Democrats can’t run on the way they’ve run the country so the only thing to do is smear Donald Trump.”
“Fulton County’s district attorney Fani Willis with her ridiculous charges has made Georgia an embarrassment for every citizen of Georgia.”
“The devil went down to Georgia, he was looking to get 11,780 votes to help him steal the election. Brian Kemp jumped up on a hickory stump and said boy, let me tell you what, you lost the election fair and square, now stop your whining and leave us the heck alone.”
“To the person that wants me to move to Fulton County, not a coal miner’s chance. I have been in Whitfield every one of my 64 years. I have every right to be dissatisfied with Marjorie Taylor Greene. As someone else said, she makes even Tom Graves look good and he was terrible. So maybe you should move to Fulton and try to change it.”
“Claims of a two-tiered justice system and weaponized government are pretty vacuous when you keep admitting to criminal behavior and have people openly obstructing the law for you.”
“We are learning that the grand jury in Fulton County wanted to indict three U.S. senators for their attempt in overturning the election in 2020. I guess there is a two-tiered justice system.”
“Nice of Mr. Stossel to admit he thinks businesses should be free to discriminate against Black and Jewish people. Why is our paper of record giving this execrable hack the time of day?”
“It may be easier to believe that Trump is innocent if he wasn’t constantly confessing to crimes every time he opens his mouth. Thinking you can do anything you want doesn’t make you innocent.”
“Trump’s claims that he can do anything he wants as president is exactly why he should never have been president. He’s wrong, and you’re wrong for voting for an ignorant narcissist.”
“I don’t care what Donald Trump can fix, I wouldn’t trust him in the outhouse with a muzzle on.”
