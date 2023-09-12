“I saw the comment about the Pumpkin Drop and wanted to add some thoughts. Anytime could be great for it, it could be with a little street fair, and Aug. 31 is technically the New Year’s Eve of the pumpkin spice season so there’s that. Then there’s fall and there’s the evil fall, and a little lighted pumpkin coming down a pole could light up the start of the season for selling fall goods. Next year’s fall season would be great. I think September’s a good time because of stuff in October like the Prater’s Mill fair. Wow. The Pumpkin Drop. Great idea!”
“Whitfield County Schools’ concerns for our students it’s inspiring to know have been addressed. We will become a better Dalton helping those in need. Stay focused.”
“When will the Dalton Public Schools start showing decent test results before bleeding the taxpayers to death? Apparently the answer has not been to throw money at the schools.”
“I agree with the person today in the Forum that said that the Dalton city school board needs to look at their spending. I agree 100%. ... Let’s all vote against everybody that’s in there this next election or whenever they come up. I think that would be the best thing to do. We may not get them to change their mind but we can get them looking for another job.”
“Cheers to the Forum contributor who said both parties have sold out on this issue (border security). So true.”
“I almost fell out of my chair laughing when I heard on the news that the Biden administration is now (considering a plan to force migrants who cross into the United States) to remain in Texas and not travel to other parts of the United States (while they wait for their asylum screening).”
“Why is it that whenever there is a natural disaster in another country our politicians can’t wait to give away millions of hard-earned taxpayers money, even though thousands of our own people are in need?”
“As a proud liberal socialist Democrat I think it’s laughable that a Forum commenter predicts that Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had to move to the most backward congressional district in Georgia to get elected, will become a U.S. senator.”
“Not only will ‘liberal socialist Democrats’ be upset if Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a U.S. senator, everyone else will be too, and that includes Republicans.”
“Biden leaves the stage at a world meeting by announcing to the press that he’s going to bed. Anybody that has to go to bed ... and announce it to the world has no business being president. What part of that is so hard to understand that people can’t get it?”
“I’m a citizen of Georgia and President Trump has done more in a month than Biden’s done the whole time he’s been in. He has ruined this nation, he has ruined the United States, and only God can step in and take him down and he is going to.”
“Joe Biden is not a president. Everything that he has done has been in spite of Donald Trump. Donald Trump is still my president and we need to get rid of Joe Biden soon before something happens to America.”
“To quote Hillary Clinton, it looks to me like this G20 summit that Biden went to was a ‘nothing burger.’”
“Sad to say I saw Saturday Night Live’s ‘Last Supper’ skit. It reached a new low and that’s saying something for them. I hope NBC is bombarded with complaints, I hope people will finally see through the nonsense of the media in general, and more and more of these people will reveal their true colors.”
“It’s my understanding our crazy Congress and Senate are in the process of impeaching George Washington. Is that true?”
“It must mean that RINOs who don’t support Trump are smarter.”
“It’s way past time for our local elected officials to stop the nonsense about having to make sure our future elections are secure. It is documented that Trump received fewer votes than his opponent in the most secure election in Georgia’s history. Republicans aren’t fooling anyone, they know that they can no longer win statewide elections on a level playing field so instead of adopting policies that will win elections legitimately they opt to cheat.”
