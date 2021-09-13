Today's Forum for Sept. 14

"Thank you for the story on Jerry Poe. He was one of the nicest guys in school. The world lost a special person the day he was killed. All of the stories on the Vietnam heroes have been great. Sad stories but so glad to have them honored with memories."
"A new CDC study shows unvaccinated people are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and nearly 29 times more likely to be hospitalized. What else do you need to know?"
"Try not to get too excited about declining hospitalization and ventilator statistics at Hamilton Medical Center. Those numbers going down correlate with the rising number of people highlighted in local obituaries. While you may be thrilled, remember that several families are grieving. Get that vaccine, folks!"
"Polls say people are not going back to work for fear of COVID. I wonder if one of the manufacturing plants around here offered improved ventilation, free testing daily, distancing at work, masking at meetings and required vaccinations if they would get more applications from people who want to work in a safer place."
"So now we are blaming low COVID vaccination rates on our school systems? Really? We get kids for six hours a day (part of that being recess, lunch and activity classes), and we are supposed to be able to fix the ignorance instilled in them for the first five years of life and the other 18 hours a day they’re with parents? Have you noticed how many of our students are told by parents not to believe science? Parents are the greatest influence in a child’s life. Lay that blame on them."
"If you are the parent of young children, who are totally dependent upon you to make rational decisions, it is unconscionable to refuse to get vaccinated against COVID."
"Based on past military withdrawals, Afghanistan was not a failure. We lost 13 heroes and that’s 13 too many, but it’s much less than we usually lose. What is a disgrace is that 659,000 Americans are dead from COVID because of political extremism. That’s not on Biden, that’s on the paranoia and misinformation being spread by uneducated people. Be a hero, make America great again and stop killing Americans with your COVID."
"I beg to differ with the Forum caller who disagrees with the press using insurrection for the Jan. 6 insurrection. My dictionary defines insurrection as 'an act, or instance of rising in revolt, rebellion or resistance against civil authority, or an establishment government.' And that’s exactly what happened!"
"American citizens were told to leave Afghanistan more than a year before the withdrawal took place and kept being reminded to do so month after month. Anyone who didn’t listen has only themselves to blame if they’re still over there."
"I agree that the disastrous retreat from Afghanistan should cause concern for Biden supporters, but I imagine they still love Biden the same way all you Trump supporters still love Trump after Jan. 6. Perhaps we should all be a bit more honest with ourselves."
"Want is a definition of a RINO? A Republican who tells the truth."
"To the person that thinks Republicans can’t make decisions, ever since time began there are poor people, little or no education, mental problems. Millions are spent to correct these problems by smart people. Such is life. Our job is to help where we can."
