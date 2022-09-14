“Democrats want everyone to vote. Republicans only want Republicans to vote. Democrats accept election results whether they like them or not. Republicans storm the seat of our democracy with the purpose of overturning an election, kidnapping and executing the vice president and the Speaker of the House. Who’s off track?”
“Just random thoughts from the previous Forums. Doesn’t matter what kind of hat Mr. Flowers wears, he served our country. I don’t think Marjorie Taylor Greene has done anything so honorable. Has MTG held any constituency meetings recently? If so, I didn’t know about it. I’m a constituent. I would like to ask a few questions! and did MTG’s phone get subpoenaed? Or her phone records?”
“MAGA Republicans let Trump get away with all those things that certainly deserve jail time. He lost the election and is responsible for Jan. 6 where there were lots of MAGA signs. No, respectable people don’t trust you. Lock him up and most of his friends.”
“If the Democrats’ crime-filled, heavily-inflated world is their concept of democracy, then yes, I say it’s time to do away with democracy and have something else. Anything would be be better than what we have right now, and I mean anything.”
“I had to chuckle about the comment in Saturday’s Forum about the hat that Marcus Flowers wears. It’s not about his accessories, it’s about what he has in his brain and what he wants to do for the people of our area. He appears to me to be a very honorable, caring person whether he wears a hat or he is bald. That’s not what’s relevant in this situation.”
“I just don’t understand why Fox Sports wants Urban Meyer sitting on the panel on the halftime and pregame shows. He’s like a knot on a log.”
“I think every team in the NFL could spot the Falcons 40 points and they would still lose the game.”
“Some Forum contributors think the Democrats are after Trump because he is guilty, but he’s not.”
“I am appalled at some of the things I have heard people on television say about Queen Elizabeth. If I had said something about European monarchs, my mother would have washed my mouth out with soap. Their mother should have, too.”
“How observant do you have to be to know that the White House is corrupt?”
“We don’t need outside forces to destroy America. Democrats are doing it from within.”
“How do blue collar workers feel about President Biden using your hard-earned taxpayer money to pay the debt of these rich kids with degrees in basketweaving?”
“While I would agree name-calling is a childish practice, terms like ‘Crooked Hillary,’ ‘Crazy Bernie’ and ‘Pocahontas’ can’t compete with Biden calling 70-plus million Americans semi-fascists because they happen to disagree with his policies.”
“At this point in time we’ve developed three political parties in the United States. The Republican Party, which is for conservative government, law enforcement and the basic Reagan philosophy. The Democratic Party for large government, tax the wealthy, leave no one behind. and the Trump Party, which has morphed from the Republican Party. The Trump Party stands for protecting gun rights at all costs, taking away a woman’s right to choose and completely eliminating their moral compass. This party is for nothing but standing in the way of the other two parties trying to make our country a better place to live. There is no allegiance to the Constitution and the rule of law. It is OK to lie and cheat if it is to enhance one’s political standing. It’s a very sad time in our history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.