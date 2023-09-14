“Rather than cut school taxes, Dalton should move to year-round schooling, as well as start the school day at a reasonable time. While they are at it, they could look into providing adult supervision in the afternoons to help hard-working parents who can’t knock off work at 3 to pick up their kids.”
A Dalton Public Schools spokesperson said, “All elementary students have the option to enroll in our After School Program (ASP), which takes place daily until 6 p.m. There is an ASP on-campus at every elementary school except Blue Ridge, however, any interested Blue Ridge students are transported to Roan School for ASP. We also have grant-funded after-school programs Kid City (kindergarten-fifth grade), Cat City (eighth and ninth grades) and Cat University (high school). Finally, our schools offer clubs, sports and other after-school activities pretty regularly.”
“You can’t help but get the impression that many Forum commentators would be happy to demolish school buildings, fire all the teachers and let kids get their education from YouTube if it saved them a nickel.”
“Our taxes are so laughably low by the standards of the rest of the country that it is always a little astonishing to see people calling into the Forum complaining about them.”
“The headline reads ‘State of the Schools,’ yet academic performance is not mentioned at all by either Mike Ewton or Tim Scott. But Kent Harrison, head of Christian Heritage School, makes clear his board has clarified his responsibility to ensure every student handed a diploma has the qualifications necessary to allow them to attend a four-year college should they choose.”
“Are we getting a traffic circle in Dawnville? I notice there have been a lot of survey crew activity this summer.”
Whitfield County officials say they know nothing about this.
“Someone should tell Christine Flowers that (thousands of people) were arrested and charged with crimes after the riots across the country happened. You can tell she only gets her news from sources that want to excuse the behavior of right-wing terrorists by creating the false idea that the George Floyd protesters were never punished for their illegal activity. Lock them all up and stop making excuses for bad behavior.”
“Oh goody, Christine Flowers is back. Are they running a fire sale on her column or something?”
“Is Dick Polman really the best we can do to provide a liberal counterweight to the heavily conservative opinion section? Flowers, Stossel, Reagan and Wingfield are not balanced by one milquetoast professor.”
“The liar-in-chief now claims he was at Ground Zero the day after the World Trade Center came down. He is plagiarizing the remarks of Hillary Clinton who actually was at Ground Zero on Sept. 12. Biden can’t remember who he is, so he thinks he is Hillary Clinton.”
“It’s being reported that possibly one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium for electric batteries has been discovered along the Oregon-Nevada border. I wonder how long it will take the commander-in-grief to declare this area off limits to mining.”
“Joe Biden gets criticized for saying he’s going to bed. I guess if he had said he needed to go potty he would have been locked up.”
“Wait? You think saying that you need to go to bed after a trip from the other side of the world means a president is bad? I think a president ... rage posting on the internet ... seems a little more dangerous than someone saying they need to rest. I guess some folks are different.”
“Wait, now Republicans are mad that President Biden told people he was going to bed? I thought you had reached peak absurdity when you lost your minds over President Obama’s mustard choice, but this is a whole new level.”
“The only reason Kevin McCarthy is wanting to bring an impeachment inquiry against Biden is he thinks it will take some attention away from Trump’s cases, but the charges against Trump are legitimate. Biden has done nothing to be impeached.”
“So your raccoon pro tells you he guarantees he can get rid of the varmints but he has some legal bills he needs to pay and you need to pay him up front, go across town to spend one night in a motel, relax, and don’t watch any news programs. It’s all worth it to you because you want the raccoons gone. Next morning you come home and they are gone because he burned your house down. You try to find him but he’s playing golf in Saudi Arabia.”
“During a lengthy interview on CBS, New York City Mayor Eric Adams sounded very much like a conservative Republican when he said we should be concerned about the southern border crossings because terrorists could very well be coming into the country with the intention of doing harm to the country, aka Sept. 11.”
