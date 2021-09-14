Today's Forum for Sept. 15

"To the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the downtown flags: Do you not have any family or friends that are veterans, either active or inactive? If the answer is yes, then your actions disrespected them, this city, this county and this country. You disrespected all veterans. In addition, you dishonored the 2,977 individuals who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Do the right thing: Come forward, apologize and make restitution for the damages."
"Why would anyone want to vandalize the flag? I mean, that stands for freedom, that stands for so many things that the United States has to offer for everybody. If you don't like the country, leave. There are probably other countries that would take you in but they won't be as good to you and you'll be more than happy to come back and kiss the ground of this United States. Just leave the flags alone."
"Vandalizing the courthouse flags? That’s about as low as one can get! What is going on in this town?"
"I can't believe we have people low enough to do what they did to the American flags memorial. It breaks my heart to think that we are so unpatriotic."
"I feel like your president and the economy are a disaster. If you can’t see that, then you’re blind."
"All of you fomenting for impeachment of President Biden, do you realize that means 'Momala' Kamala would be president? And, she would get to nominate the new vice president. How about AOC for VP? Be careful what you ask for."
"People, will you just admit that you know very little about the Constitution other than interpreting the First and Second Amendments to suit your beliefs."
"George W. Bush lied so much after 9/11 that 20 years later he made headlines for telling the truth."
"If you are wearing a mask over your mouth, but not your nose, why bother? You aren’t fooling anyone."
"My guess is sousaphones take a whole lot of hot air."
"It's wonderful that our hospital has fewer patients, but did they die or did they get well?"
"The person reminding us that reporting a reduction in COVID hospitalizations at Hamilton Medical Center is not the good news story it may seem is correct. The staff reports are misleading. During the summer COVID lull we thought the worst was over. There were two COVID deaths in June, three in July, 10 in August and now we've had 15 through Sept. 14. If you know someone who is on the vaccination fence, consider sharing this data."
"What is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s national self-promotion tour doing for the people in the 14th District?"
"My dad, who taught school administration, used to say 'Everybody has a boss.' The problem with Dr. Fauci is no one seems to know who his boss is."
"The intersection of the north bypass and Poly Pac Drive, the pothole that is three times the size of a football, what does it take to get this thing patched? How many cars have to hit this pothole before the county fixes it?"
"I think the owners of the Titans and the Falcons should do away with those organizations and invest their money into something worthwhile."
"After this Sunday, I guess Julio Jones is going to want to be traded again. He didn't better himself."
