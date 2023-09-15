“I made a comment about the Pumpkin Drop that was in Wednesday’s Forum and I said then there’s fall and then there’s the eve of fall, not evil fall, those are two different things. Like if fall comes on the 23rd of this month then the eve of fall would be the 22nd, that’s what I meant.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s drumbeats of secession and Civil War come straight from Moscow. It’s been a longstanding plan of Russia to spilt the states and they are using Trump and his magacons to do it.”
“In response to the liberal socialist Democrat in Wednesday’s Forum, the ideals of the socialist platform do not agree with our American ideals which have stood for well over 200 years. The people of the 14th Congressional District know when our freedoms as outlined in the Bill of Rights are being threatened, which is precisely why we continue to vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene.”
“It is Marjorie Taylor Greene who embarrasses me. Fani Willis makes me proud to be from Georgia, as do our two U.S. senators, Ossoff and Warnock.”
“I was reading in the paper about Bobbie Dixon, she was a compassionate, caring person. She took her job so seriously and she was so kind to the families, the community ... and the families she dealt with should be very proud of her ... I know that she was there always ... Children are so precious and to think she took so much to heart. ... She will be missed, a wonderful lady.”
“To the person who said that Biden was handing out Medals of Honor like Halloween candy, from what I understand the recipient must be nominated by someone in authority, there must be eyewitnesses, and the facts must be checked again and again for accuracy, and then the president signs off on it if he feels it is merited. I guess the person who said that was never in the military during wartime or put their life on the line to save someone else and does not understand what a true hero is. Probably feels the same as Trump ahout wartime heroes, that they are all suckers and losers.”
“I was glad to hear today that Gov. Kemp, a RINO, at least he’s cutting the gas tax for about the next month so we can get a little relief. I guess he’s trying to make up for siding with rogue district attorney Fani Willis, what do y’all think? It ain’t going to work with me, though. I guarantee if he runs for any other kind of office I’m going to talk to everybody I can ... to keep him from getting in office. That’s the way I feel about him.”
“Evangelicals’ blasphemous idolatry deifying Trump doesn’t justify your psychologically obsessed cultural grievances.”
“I’m extremely happy to hear that RINO Romney is finally retiring at the end of his term.”
“It’s good to see new bylines in the Daily Citizen (Brady Hix along with new editor James Swift). Our community is lucky to still have a local newspaper and as much as people complain, I hope we can all appreciate the value of local journalism.”
“I know the answer to this question but I’ll ask it anyway: Is there anyone in the Forum having voter’s remorse yet?”
“Who does Biden work for? It’s not us.”
“The person talking about Donald Trump has done more in a month than Joe Biden has done the whole time he’s been in office, tell me what Trump has done besides give a tax break to the rich, tried to get us out of NATO like we don’t need them — yes, we do, America cannot stand on its own when other countries out there hate us. and for you to bring in God, only God can step in and take him down? Read Proverbs chapter six, God does not like lying, that is one of the most hateful sins that God hates. ... Biden has got infrastructure, he’s got the price of medicine down ... Donald Trump would destroy this country ... This is a sick human being. It’s sad to say that ...”
“I’d be curious to find out how many athletes from this area were chosen to play on Dalton State College’s soccer team.”
There are several former local high school soccer standouts who have continued playing soccer locally at Dalton State College. On the 2023 roster for the men’s team there are four players who attended high school in Whitfield County. The women’s squad has an even stronger local connection, with 10 players who played high school soccer in the county. There are two players from Ringgold on the women’s team.
