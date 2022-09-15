“Thank you to all the RINOs smart enough to not vote or support Trump. Otherwise we would already have a dictator and our Constitution shredded.”
“The political cartoon in Tuesday’s paper about ‘Trumpies’ cereal was distasteful. It sends a wrong message to kids who happen to be reading it. I know of no other president who has been vilified as much as former President Trump. No matter what your personal feelings are, the office of the president, not necessarily the person, should be respected.”
“Why the double standard with name-calling? Hillary can be fluffed over for her ‘basket of deplorables’ statement but everything Trump and Biden says is scrutinized under a microscope. Name-calling has gone on since time began among common people and people who hold political office. Although it doesn’t make it right, it’s time to get practical and realize this.”
“When the word ‘shock’ is mentioned about the queen’s death, it really has nothing to do with her age. Queen Elizabeth has held the monarchy and much of the world together through the symbolism of her office and sage advice to world leaders as well as her family. Many of us are in limbo about what will happen next for Great Britain and the world.”
“You think Biden has turned America against MAGA enablers. All you have to do is pick up a newspaper to realize that they will put Trump in power again no matter what the rest of the country wants. What MAGA don’t realize is that if he gets into office again, he’ll arrange things so he’ll stay there in the White House, elections will mean nothing and we will have joined other threatened or fallen or faltering democracies: Brazil, for instance, under Bolsonaro, or India under Modi. Even Sweden is hearing populist movements. If you don’t see anything wrong with that.”
“No wonder the GOP keeps alleging voter fraud, they keep getting arrested for it. New York, Florida, Arizona and many other states have arrested multiple GOP operatives for various election fraud but please go on about how the Democrats cheated.”
“Can you imagine the FBI taking Mike Lindell’s cellphone? Ridiculous.”
“America, things are not what they seem. Skim milk masquerades as cream.”
“To all the Democrats and RINOs clutching their pearls and wishing Donald Trump in jail, in America we have an old saying: Innocent until proven guilty.”
“Referencing the Forum comment about ‘Democrats accept election results,’ I seem to recall that Hillary and the Democrats decried her ‘illegitimate’ loss for over the four years of Trump’s presidency and yes, don’t forget the Democrat who lost to Kemp in 2018 has never conceded her defeat.”
“Have you ever noticed that there are two places in the paper where you repeatedly find familiar family names? The sports page and the Area Arrests.”
