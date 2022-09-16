“The Biden administration is sending out fair warning that you had better not cross them. The Department of Justice sent out their ‘political action committee,’ known as the FBI, to confiscate Mike Lindell’s cellphone while he was in line at Hardee’s. Free speech is only free if they approve.”
“The former ‘Grifter In Chief’ keeps warning us that there will be problems like we’ve never seen if he’s indicted. He says he doesn’t think the people of the United States would stand for it! I would look forward to it and his people can bring it on if they don’t like it!”
“Why do we continuously plea for a roundabout at Highway 286 and Dawnville Road? If you drive from Chatsworth to Gainesville, you will go through two or three new roundabouts. Why do Atlanta and surrounding counties always get the tax dollars for road improvements? Doesn’t the state love us except at election or tax time! Show us citizens in North Georgia some love.”
“My mother is almost 97. She was a young girl during the Great Depression. Her parents were sharecroppers. They had very little to eat at times. They had cornbread and milk almost every night. She had a brother who passed at 101 and a sister who passed just short of 101, so stop complaining about what you have today. They lived through it and so can we. Just be patient.”
“In response to the comment about Marcus Flowers and his cowboy hat, it may not be about accessories. Nevertheless, there is an old saying: You only get one chance to make a first impression.”
“I agree with Sandra Derrick’s column praising the Cremo as being a good place to eat. But what I disagree with Sandra Derrick about is that a BLT should not be toasted, should not be cut in half. You want to eat the whole thing in your hand.”
“At 70 years of age with multiple health problems, I’m not planning on being here to see the longterm consequences of Biden’s screwy ideas like electric cars. But at least I have a comfortable feeling of knowing that when I die I will have the memories of the once great country I was fortunate to live in for seven decades. I just feel truly sorry for the people younger than me that are going to have to deal with the messes this man is making.”
“The United States has become a nation of self-made victims.”
“Is there anyone in the know in the Whitfield County road department as to when the shoulders of the roads are going to be mowed again? There are places where the weeds are 5 feet tall and falling over into the path of cars.”
