Today's Forum for Sept. 17

"It's great to finally see a few locally contested elections coming up in November. I'm very happy to see people jump at the opportunity to serve our community. Fewer incumbents without opposition often leads to a stale, stagnant term."
"One significant thing Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing for the 14th District is being a presence in Washington that reminds the powers that be that there is a 'loyal opposition,' as they say in Great Britain. That is sufficient for some voters."
"My father was in the Pacific during World War II and my brother was in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts at the time. They fought for and loved this country and our flag. I feel like the people who desecrated our flag, I pray for their souls."
"To all you people in the Forum who can't believe someone from Dalton could tear up American flags, I can."
"I may be weird, but I form my own opinions without the help of a computer."
"The Department of Justice under Biden has turned into a liberal organization."
"I want to know what Brian Kemp thinks is so 'blatantly political, divisive and unconstitutional' about people dying of a disease that we now have a vaccination for that can keep you from getting it with your help in masking, etc., and people not taking the vaccination because they listen to people like Brian Kemp."
"What is wrong with drivers these days? They ride your bumper, go by you blowing their horn, and parking lots where they'll back out in front of you and never look. They need to go the driver's training school, I think."
"If a total dictator like Gavin Newsom can dodge a bullet and defeat a recall, then all I can think of to say is Californians must crave being told what to do. And they are going to get a lot more of it, so I hope they enjoy it."
"Polman got it right about George W. Bush. He seems as antiquated as a video cassette recorder. He shouldn't be opining about anything."
"In the event of an impeachment and conviction, Kamala as president and AOC as VP would be great. They would really mess things up and get impeached themselves or voted out of office. Maybe America could then possibly return to some degree of sanity."
"Republicans screamed and hollered that the immigrants coming across the southern border were taking Americans' jobs. Well, every business around here has a sign saying jobs available but nobody is taking them. Republicans were wrong then and wrong now."
"Why does it seem that the politicians that are screaming the loudest about law and order think that the laws don't apply to them?"
"The Lord gave us common sense and a conscience. What we really need to do is use common sense and put hate on the side here. We should really be thinking about bringing this country together rather than dividing it over one man. One man has disrupted this country lying about the election. Now you think about your grandkids and your kids that have to live here in this world after you're dead and gone. I think we need to come together as one because divided you will fall."
