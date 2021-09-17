Today's Forum for Sept. 18/19

"I want to thank the gentleman who changed my tire up at Curt's restaurant's parking lot. You know who you are, sir, and I'm so, so glad that you were there and changed my tire for me. You were just a blessing. Thank you again for being such a gentleman. I do pray that you have a very blessed day."
"Has anyone driven by Peeples Funeral Home on Cleveland Highway? I did tonight and all of the lines of the marquee were filled with the names of the deceased — from the top of the sign all the way down to the bottom of the sign. Tragic. And this geographic area is still largely unvaccinated. Does anyone else see the correlation?"
"Gov. Kemp is not against masks, not against vaccinations, he’s against mandating masks and vaccinations. Get it straight! He has encouraged everyone to do so. My family is vaccinated and we wear masks due to the ignorant people who have ‘opted out’! They will not get vaccinated, nor will they wear masks, therefore, the virus will play havoc on our lives for a very long time."
"Twenty-five people in our community have died of COVID between Sept. 1 and 17. Our hospital remains jammed with COVID patients and the death toll will keep rising. How many more children will attend a parent's funeral?"
"I’m glad that you’re including the vaccination status of those who have succumbed to COVID-19. Is it not obvious that the unvaccinated are at much greater risk of dying? If you’re not vaccinated, ask yourself what would your family do without you."
"I agree there is one man dividing this country, his name is Biden, the former one was Obama."
"Surely, I am not the only one who feels term limits should apply to the city of Dalton council and mayor positions. I say two terms and you are gone."
"Business owners have, for decades now, had the luxury of treating employees like disposable commodities, paid as little as possible with no benefits, no stability, no respect and a minimum of dignity. They've been able to fire people on a whim, not deigning to concern themselves with the impact this has on people's lives. Now, when workers are finally able to escape this trap, business owners have the gall to call them lazy?"
"I hope that RINO Liz Cheney loses in her bid for reelection."
"Does anyone remember when Ford's F-150 was their cheap truck? Not anymore."
"Anyone with any business sense whatsoever would know that if you increase taxes on corporations and on the wealthy that's going to kill the economy even more. These businesses are going to close down and take what few jobs are left over here that Trump brought over here back overseas. Somebody needs to teach this Biden fellow some basic economics."
"I just want to give a shoutout to Ingles in Chatsworth. A really nice grocery store. I wish we could get an Ingles in Dalton. It's really nice over there."
"Yes, we need to teach critical race theory. It needs to be taught."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.