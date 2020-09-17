Today's Forum for Sept. 18

"So let me make sure I'm understanding you correctly. If I vote for Biden then all the lawlessness we are seeing right now will come to my city? So, who is the president right now? If Trump is going to stop it, what's he waiting for? I am no Biden fan, but this logic isn't logical."
"I disagree about this election being a choice of two of the worst presidential candidates ever. How soon you forget about Obama and McCain or Obama and Romney. Trump is our only hope to save our country."
"Nikema Williams is way too busy to attend a debate. How will she find the time to represent her district if she wins?"
"Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between a whistleblower and a disgruntled employee."
"Love is shown by actions, not just words."
"Can anyone in Forumland list anything Joe Biden accomplished during his many years in the Senate?"
"I want to thank City Administrator Jason Parker and Mayor David Pennington for their quick response in resolving a problem I recently encountered."
"The county commissioners are on a spending spree. The feds sent money to help with extra expenses incurred due to COVID-19. So, naturally the county is buying a bunch of new sheriff vehicles, pick-up trucks among other goodies. But, you may ask, isn't the soon to start SPLOST providing money for lots of new vehicles? Why, yes it is. Your point?"
"Hey, guys. Did you tune in to the riveting county commission meeting the other night? Commissioners spent a lot of time listening to detailed reviews of proposed vehicle purchases and engaging in discussion of SUV and pick-up truck features. Then there was the financial report which took maybe two minutes meeting time. Will January ever come?"
"There's a solution for Gen. Johnston's statue. It should remain in place. The public school curriculum should continue as it is. That way products of the current education system won't be able to read about its significance due to lack of reading comprehension skills and little instruction in history. It will be a moot issue. Ignorance is bliss."
"Insensitive Forum readers who cannot understand why people have hurtful memories when they see a statue have obviously never been downtrodden and oppressed."
"I enjoy watching 'ABC News' with David Muir. It gives me a chance to actually count all the lies along with the doom and gloom reporting."
"I would sleep a lot better at night if my 10-year-old grandson were the president."
"Can you imagine that less than a year from now we will have a new president and administration, will be awaiting our second immunization for COVID-19 and the only news from Donald Trump will be his current progress through the court system?"
"From a disgruntled conservative, I sincerely think the Republicans (Congress and all) should distance themselves from the president and immediately begin to build a strong team for 2024 and make the GOP grand again."
"The column about the one-pound Snickers bar by Len Robbins was hilarious. Please print more of his witty news-free observations."
