Today's Forum for Sept. 19-20

"Trump doesn’t care about the well-being of his own supporters if they happen to live in a blue state. It doesn’t matter how many millions of Republicans live in California, but because the state as a whole will never vote for him, everyone who lives there is of no value to him."
"In response to a Forum comment, compare and contrast testing and accountability in education, public vs. private. I personally know people who have homeschooled and they say it would be very easy to fake what little accountability is required. One just simply gets out of it what one puts into it. Private schools I don't know about. If taxpayer dollars are used, there should be full accountability, and the users should pay for it. Don't people on parole have to pay a fee?"
"To all registered voters that believe in our Constitution: Please vote in the presidential election. The socialists are relying on your apathy."
"Trump announces Patriotic Education Commission ... to promote patriotic education and pro-American curriculum. This, at a time when most forward-thinking western nations are moving toward globalization and diversity-minded government and industry. He is counting on people not remembering history, namely the same rhetoric that paved the way for Nazis to come to power. Wake up, people, and resist before it’s too late!"
"It's strange that Walter Williams, who believes we should leave statues of Confederate generals up because their views on slavery somehow aren't relevant, thinks we should absolutely take similar views into account when discussing Marxist economics."
"Why has the opinion section been given over entirely to right-wing blowhards? You could better serve the community by printing chapters of the Federalist Papers, rather than injecting this nonsense into our discourse."
"www.congress.gov list's Joe Biden having sponsored or cosponsored 4,445 bills and laws while serving in the Senate. Among these, the Violence Against Women Act is one of his greatest accomplishments."
"Why do you need a giant F250 to respond to medical calls? Seems like the sort of thing a Ford Transit could handle much more cheaply and efficiently."
"The Atlanta Falcons are just like the city of Dalton and Whitfield County. Same old, same old. Ain't never gonna change."
"The only difference in the angry mob and Dick Polman is the mob spews out hate by setting fires, hurling bricks at policemen, kicking innocent people in the head while Dick Polman spews out hate with his words."
"Something does not smell right about Marjorie Taylor Greene's challenger withdrawing. Seems funny to me that every time somebody runs into a political problem they suddenly need to get close to their family. Was he bought out? Was he threatened? Why did he really resign? There again, the Democrats have no foot to stand on. Those of us who try to be Democrats are laughingstocks I do suppose."
Editor's note: According to a story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Kevin Van Ausdal, the Democrat who was running against Greene for the 14th Congressional District seat, was recently served with divorce papers and was forced to leave the home the couple shared. He decided to move in with family in Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.