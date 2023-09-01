“What a wonderful picture of the veterans from North Whitfield High School. My husband was a 1961 graduate and served in Vietnam where he received the Medal of Valor. I am so glad that these men were recognized. Sadly, my husband passed away in March from cancers that he fought for several years from Agent Orange.”
“I feel sure that 90% of the drivers in Dalton get into their cars with no idea where they are heading. Seems like they are just aimlessly driving the streets of Dalton clogging up traffic.”
“Mitch McConnell is a prime example of why we need term limits in the House and the Senate.”
“Republicans need to move on from Trump. He was the influence, along with weak-kneed Republicans, that resulted in the election of two Georgia U.S. senators, giving the socialist Democrats control of the Senate. Having previously voted for him, he will not get my vote in the primary.”
“I saw in the news where that RINO Kemp said that he doesn’t support several Georgia Republicans planning on removing Fulton County’s liberal DA.”
“When President Trump wins back the White House that backstabbing Kemp will get his.”
“OK, everyone now knows undisputedly that Biden won the 2020 election hands down. Why is this still an issue going on four years down the road? He will also win the 2024 election. This issue needs to be given a rest.”
“Under President Biden, Customs has seized record amounts of drugs at the border. The problem is demand is so high that it just drives the price up, making it more profitable for suppliers. The only way out of this mess is legalization and free treatment programs.”
“If you borrowed money for school it’s your responsibility to pay those loans back, not us taxpayers.”
“Joe Biden is handing out these Medal of Honors like candy at Halloween.”
“Do you think Biden will drive his Corvette to Florida to check out the damage?”
“Republicans will never allow us to fix our immigration system. Their wealthy benefactors like having a permanent underclass of workers who can’t complain and have no labor protections, and their politicians like having a voiceless group to blame.”
“(Some) people run fastest along the side roads of success but the side roads are that much closer to doubting self-worth and failure. It’s hard to admit you were conned by Trump. It’s OK, but only if you learn from your mistakes.”
“Looks like Trump can’t keep any lawyers around. Maybe he should represent himself. I’m sure he’d come up with the best, most perfect opening statement full of beautiful words and very good phrasing. This would be so easy for him.”
“Some people think global warming is a hoax. Here’s my thought: One day the Earth’s ozone layer will deplete, to the point that planet Earth will disintegrate and end all life on Earth. I pray I’m wrong.”
“I read the Forum comment about the reader who responded in effect that the mild-mannered Christian Republicans voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene and by extension Donald Trump because Biden is ‘self-centered, mean and hateful.’ I am positively amazed that someone could have their head that far in the sand.”
“Anyone that thinks Biden looks old should take a gander at ole Trump without all his orange makeup on. Sheesh.”
“Obama’s third term is 1,000 times better than Donald Trump’s second.”
